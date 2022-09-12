BENNINGTON — There are 10 departments inside Jay's Art Shop & Frame Gallery — including greeting cards, clothing, framing and artistic hardware — but the owner's favorite section of the store is an upstairs office with barred windows that overlooks the main sales area on the first floor. It is an early version of a modern customer service desk.
"If you can picture it with the person here with the green eyeshade and people coming up to pay their bills," said Jay Zwynenburg late on a recent Saturday afternoon, as he stood in the narrow space. "I use this office because I like to still be a part of the store when I'm working."
Zwynenburg is turning 90. He has been a part of the local retailing scene for more than half a century. And since 1987, his store has occupied much of the space inside 115 South St., built in 1865 and which was the longtime home of the Alexander Drysdale & Son department store. Jay's Art Shop & Frame Gallery has a retro retailing feel because it operates from an authentic old retail building.
"Drysdale’s was like the R.H. Macy of Southern Vermont,” said Zwynenburg, a Manhattan native. “They used all three floors.”
In 1972, when he was pushing age 40, Zwynenburg made a career change and purchased the Bennington Bookshop.
Working for General Cable, Zwynenburg had been general manager of the division that operated three local plants. When he later took over another division, he was required to commute weekly from his home in Old Bennington to offices in Manhattan. Tired from his travels, he visited a Bennington real estate agent and told him to find a business that he could acquire and use to make a living. The agent looked for two weeks and was unable to develop any leads.
Earlier in 1972, Zwynenburg had gone inside the Bennington Bookshop and purchased a drafting table for one of his sons, then in high school. He remembered this transaction when, exasperated, he told the real estate agent to look harder.
"I just threw up my arms and said it could even be anything like the Bennington Bookshop," Zwynenburg said. The store wasn't for sale, but the agent approached the owners and started negotiations. A deal was quickly struck to transfer the store, its inventory and goodwill to Zwynenburg. The first day of trade under the new ownership was May 1, 1972.
Most commercial enterprises experience the ebbs and flows of changing demand for their products, and Zwynenburg has encountered many over the last 50 years.
"Business has been good," he said. "It recovered from the pandemic very nicely."
The Bennington Bookshop is a few doors down from Jay's Art Shop & Frame Gallery, but the two entities have not shared common ownership since 1984, when Zwynenburg sold the book side of the operation. "The margins on books are lower," Zwynenburg said. "That's the reason I decided to focus on art supplies and cards and gifts."
The Hallmark cards part of the business was later hived off and sold to one of his sons, now retired. Zwynenburg brought in greeting cards from other manufacturers and, in 1987, bought the site of the old Drysdale department store. He sold the building a few years ago and now leases two floors inside 115 South St. He remains very fond of the structure.
Leaving the office, Zwynenburg paused on a flight of wooden stairs that descend to the carpeted aisles on the first floor. He noted the original woodwork on the railings and balusters.
"You get a nice overview of the store from here," Zwynenburg said. A thirty-something man looked at greeting cards while a little girl, probably his daughter, burned excess energy by jumping up and down and sidestepping to the left and right.
Vermont-themed gifts and clothing are displayed near the front of the store. Zwynenburg said the sales of maple syrup, T-shirts, sweatshirts and related products most of it purchased by tourists — was an important part of his business. These buys were mostly made by individuals from a different market segment. Just as a local resident was not likely to buy a Vermont sweatshirt, visitors to the area were less likely to buy art supplies and probably would not tender items for framing.
"This is the department that really produces," Zwynenburg said later, after he opened a door on a large room downstairs. The area contains worktables, a huge glass cutter and other fixtures necessary for fulfilling orders for framing. A large machine that runs on a 220-volt power line is used for dry mounting - or attaching foam board backing to prints and other frameable objects.
The cost of a frame job is dependent on the size and the choice of moulding, and Zwynenburg said typical jobs run from $50 to $750. Some customers drop off multiple objects for framing, and the total cost of these orders can approach $3,000, according to the owner.
Matte board is cut on the Wizard SwitchBlade 9000 - a computer-controlled device that sweeps an arm over the board as is rests on an angled table and directs a cutting blade's up-over-and-down movements. Zwynenburg said he paid about $12,000 for the machine, years ago, but feels it was a bargain because they now sell for about $18,000. His store's Wizard is in a far corner of the framing room, near one of the old building's walls.
"But what I want to point out to you," Zwynenburg said to a visitor, "is how we have new technology and 1860s technology, separated by three feet. I'm proud of that."