BENNINGTON — Jay's Art Shop & Frame Gallery celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday with a 50 percent off sale, an honorary ribbon cutting and a lot of downtown support.
Jenny Dewar of the Better Bennington Corp. presented Jay and Joan Zwynenburg with a plaque and said a few words in honor of the longtime Bennington business. She described the first time the BBC took her around to meet Zwynenburg.
“Jay took us through every single aisle and showed us everything. They took us downstairs to the framing workshop … we were instantly charmed by Jay,” she said.
Several BBC members, Town Manager Stuart Hurd and several other members of the community were present at the honorary ribbon cutting.
Zwynenburg, who is about to turn 90, opened Jay’s Art Shop on May 1, 1972, with his wife, Joan. They met in 1955 on the University of Vermont campus. Jay said, “I winked at her, and she smiled, and the rest is history.”
Zwynenburg was working for IBM in New York City before he decided to give up his top-floor corner office to buy out a bookstore at 416 Main St. Zwynenburg said that his colleagues refused to believe he was leaving the company for a bookstore, so he “came up here and took pictures of us” for proof.
Eventually, Zwynenburg owned seven different stores, including the Bennington Bookshop. Over time, he sold them all, except one — Jay's Art Shop & Frame Gallery. But even that has been scaled down. An art gallery once existed above the shop, but it's been converted into condos. Still, beneath the shop is their in-house framing studio, where they create customized frames for customers.
In his time as a business owner in Bennington, the biggest obstacle Zwynenburg said he had to overcome was the interest rates in the 1980s. He had what he called “significant bank loans,” and he was concerned about rising prime rates, even though his bills were always paid on time.
Other than that, he said, “it’s just been — I wouldn't say smooth sailing but — regular sailing.”
It’s been 50 years, but Zwynenburg said he “can’t go on forever.” He’s hoping that someone will eventually take over the business, buy the inventory and “do justice to it.”
“It's been quite a quite a nice ride,” he said. “It's hard to believe 50 years have passed by so quickly.”