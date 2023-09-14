David Shaffe, left, owner of Shaffe's Mens Shop, shows a Singer sewing machine which was owned by his father, Joseph Shaffe. Joseph was the original owner of Shaffe's Men's Shop, which opened in 1932 on Main Street in Bennington. Shaffe's is offering excellent values on all of their inventory until they close for good on Saturday. Pictured Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
David Shaffe, left, owner of Shaffe's Mens Shop, shows a Singer sewing machine which was owned by his father, Joseph Shaffe. Joseph was the original owner of Shaffe's Men's Shop, which opened in 1932 on Main Street in Bennington. Shaffe's is offering excellent values on all of their inventory until they close for good on Saturday. Pictured Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.