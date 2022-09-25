BENNINGTON — The latest commercial enterprise run by the mother-daughter team of Joan and Anique Gilpin will have the ribbon cut on its grand opening Monday.
Island Flavor, a takeout venue, offers foods from the Gilpins’ native Jamaica. The shop had its soft opening on last week, on Sept. 19.
“Business has been good,” Joan Gilpin said recently.
“I had lunch there, and it was awesome,” said Jenny Dewar, executive director of the Better Bennington Corp.
The Better Bennington Corp. will host a ribbon cutting at the formal opening of Island Flavor Monday at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
The eatery is open Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., though Gilpin said the hours could be adjusted after she had gauged demand over the first few weeks of operation. It will never open on Saturdays, she explained, as the family members are Seventh-day Adventists.
Island Flavor is located at 512 Main St. Nix Nax Variety, at 514 Main, is the Gilpins’ merchandise store, which sells an assortment of clothing and household items. The variety store opened in May of last year.
The division of duties is the same in Island Flavor as it was during the launch of Nix Nax Variety: Joan Gilpin is the owner, and Anique Gilpin is the manager. The two have been devoting most of their time to the eatery, and walking next door as needed in the variety store.
“We have someone in Nix Nax now, so we can focus on Island Flavor,” Joan Gilpin said. “A few other family friends have been helping out right now, because it’s hard to get anybody to work.”
There is not much synergy between an epicurean enterprise and one that sells apparel and dry goods. As such, the Gilpins don’t view Island Flavor as a subsidiary of Nix Nax Variety. The two shops are like apples to oranges, and the principals understand the customers of one might never patronize the other.
Plus, the restaurant has a chance to become a Jamaican outpost in Southern Vermont.
“We opened this because we thought that it would be nice to bring a little different food to Bennington,” Joan Gilpin said.
“I’m especially excited about this because it’s a different cuisine,” said the BBC's Dewar. “It’s not hamburgers and pizza.”
Island Flavor’s menu contains Jamaican favorites, including jerk chicken, curry chicken and stew chicken. There is also oxtail and curry goat.
Jamaican patties — the turnover-like pastries that contain beef and other fillings — will be added soon, Gilpin said, after a shipment arrives from her food distributor.
Prices range from $12 up to $20.
And what about the authenticity of the food? The owner of Island Flavor was certain that her fellow Jamaicans would approve of what gets passed across the restaurant’s counter.
“If you say you’re introducing people to your culture, then it does not make sense to change the taste into something more like they’re used to,” Gilpin said. “This is authentic Jamaican food.”