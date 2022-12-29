ARLINGTON — If you’re craving authentic German cuisine from a renowned chef in Southern Vermont, your prayers are about to be answered. Bronwyn, on Vermont Route 7A in Arlington, is due to open on Jan. 19.
Chef Tim Wiechmann and his wife Bronwyn (the restaurant’s namesake), bought the building that used to house Chauncey’s Family Dining, and have been renovating it in preparation to open next month.
Wiechmann, an accomplished chef with postings on his resume both in Europe and here in the U.S., has been operating multiple establishments in the Boston area for most of the past two decades. He and his wife currently own two establishments in the suburb of Somerville — another German restaurant by the same name, as well as a woodfired pizza restaurant and cocktail bar called T and B Pizza.
Wiechmann is a University of Vermont graduate, and is finally making his way back to the Green Mountain State.
“I love Vermont. I went to college here,” he said. “We wanted to get out of the city. It’s that simple.”
Wiechmann will still be traveling back and forth to tend to his other businesses, but is clearly excited about the new opportunity and some space to work within a country setting.
“I don’t want to say we don’t love the city. The city’s been very good to us,” Wiechmann said. “But we wanted to be able to have things like a big grill and an outdoor woodfired oven. You can’t do that stuff in the city.”
Wiechmann has been recognized for his culinary prowess by several major outlets, including Boston Magazine and Zagat, as well as appearances on Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” and Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.”
Born in the U.S. to German parents, Wiechmann has strong ties to both sides of the Atlantic. He spent most of his childhood in Germany, and that heritage has clearly been an influence on him, and a boon to his cooking career.
“I just love meat. That’s my thing,” he said. “When we developed this idea, we were like, ‘Let’s just do a German restaurant.’ My parents are German. There’s stuff in [the restaurant] from my family, little knick-knacks and stuff. It just feels good.”
Wiechmann continued on about the atmosphere he hopes to cultivate in the new Arlington location.
“It’s casual, you know? It’s not like precious little dishes,” he said. “It’s a big plate of sausage. Liter of beer. Not too expensive.”
And speaking of beer, Wiechmann says they’ll have a list featuring 25 to 30 German and Vermont beers, with about 10 on draught.
Wiechmann says though the restaurant will carry the same name as their popular Somerville location, there will be some slight differences at the new Bronwyn, and that the menu hasn’t been finalized yet. Food and beverage selections will be tailored a bit more to Vermont, with many local products.
The atmosphere and German cuisine will all be there, though.
“The restaurant is very, very traditional artisan cooking,” Wiechmann explained. “All handmade sausage, probably seven to 10 different kinds, and we’ll do a schnitzel, too.”
When Bronwyn opens its doors on Jan. 19, hours of operation will be Thursday-Sunday, 4:30 to 9 p.m.