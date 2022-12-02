BRATTLEBORO — A man dubbed the “I-91 Bandit” is in federal custody after he was arrested in his hometown of Chicopee, Mass., on Thursday.
According to information filed in the United States District Court in Connecticut, Taylor Dziczek, 30, robbed 15 banks between September 2021 and August 2022, including People’s United Bank in Brattleboro and Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene, N.H.
Dziczek, who is accused of stealing more than $137,000 from the 15 banks, is currently in federal custody.
In Brattleboro, Dziczek is accused of robbing People’s United Bank, now M&T Bank, of $11,000 on Oct. 4, 2021. Later that month, Dziczek allegedly returned to rob the branch, but was unsuccessful.
Dziczek is also accused of robbing banks in West Springfield, Athol, Greenfield and Turners Falls, Mass., and well as Enfield, East Windsor, Somers, Avon, Meriden and Plainville, Conn., and Nashua, N.H.
During the robbery in Nashua, Dziczek allegedly jumped the counter and entered a vault room, stealing $53,120.
In Keene, Dziczek made off with $7,000.
According to an affidavit filed by Daniel Spera, a special agent with the FBI stationed in Hartford, Conn., investigators got a break in the case after Dziczek robbed People’s United Bank in Plainville on May 26 of this year. During the heist, Dziczek pulled what appeared to be a handgun on a teller and banged it on a counter. A witness told investigators it sounded like the gun was a fake.
During that robbery, Dziczek handled GPS trackers that were attached to the cash and discarded paper bands holding the bills together. Those items were sent to a Connecticut laboratory for a DNA analysis.
On Oct. 21, agents with the FBI were surveilling Dziczek at the MGM Casino in Springfield and recovered a can of energy drink he had been drinking there, along with a straw in the can. Those items were also sent to a lab for analysis.
On Nov. 16, test results were “consistent with the DNA profile obtained from one of the money wrappers,” states the affidavit.
Investigators were also working with DNA samples taken from the bank robberies in Avon and Somers.
During each of the robberies, Dziczek wore items of clothing and masks that obscured his face, arms, legs, and, in particular, the back of his right hand from view. He often wore a baseball cap, a hooded sweatshirt, a face mask, and a latex glove covering his right hand. In other instances, Dziczek pulled his sweatshirt over his right hand or wore a sweatshirt with a thumb or finger hole to hide his right hand. In addition, the suspect consistently wore long pants, regardless of the outside temperature. He often demanded money by showing tellers a note. During some of the robberies, he claimed to have a gun, and on two occasions, he brandished what appeared to be a firearm.
Investigators also worked with surveillance video from inside the banks and credit unions, which captured images of Dziczek.
Dziczek was previously convicted of an armed robbery in 2015 in Easthampton, Mass.
Each charge of bank robbery carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Dziczek’s next court date is not yet scheduled.