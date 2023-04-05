MANCHESTER — Every dog has his day, and that day was Tuesday night for a well-loved Manchester food truck.
Hound Dogs obtained its vending license for 2023 on Tuesday night, as the Manchester Selectboard gave the business and owner Neil Shulman the benefit of the doubt on keeping a storage trailer at its Equinox Terrace location.
At an earlier meeting, the board had decided to give Hound Dogs a temporary license while investigating reports that the vendor had a freezer on site. While it turned out to not be a freezer — it was a storage trailer instead — board members were concerned that ran counter to the town ordinance, which requires that food vendors bring their equipment home at the end of the day.
Shulman, whose food truck does a brisk lunch business, produced a letter from the property owner granting permission to leave the storage trailer on the property overnight. He said he has not had a freezer on the premises for a while.
Board Chairman Ivan Beattie, leading off the discussion, explained why the ordinance exists in the first place — as a recognition that brick and mortar restaurants face significant zoning and health requirements that aren't required of vendors.
"We're trying to be fair to the restaurants who are good citizens and neighbors, and to be fair to the vendors who are also good citizens and neighbors," he said.
Shulman said having the storage trailer near his food truck saves him some trouble, and he asked for "a bit of leeway."
"I guess I look at it like this: I've been there 20 years. I try to comply for the most part," Shulman said. "Sometimes I cheat and leave the red trailer there — we know that. But I don't think I'm pushing the envelope."
He also noted that other towns and villages in the area — including Manchester Village, which has its own zoning — are far more forgiving when it comes to vendor regulations.
"If you look at the village, it's 50 dollars for six months, you get to leave the trailer there, and [have] all the seating you can imagine," he said. Bennington, Wilmington and Brattleboro also have more relaxed regulations, he said.
In the end, the board unanimously voted to allow the trailer to remain on the premises, and to grant the business its vendor license for the year.
In other business, Beattie said he, along with Accounting and Finance Director Michael DeCubellis and Town Manager Scott Murphy, reviewed expenditures for the fiscal 2023 budget. With inflation affecting the cost of fuel and supplies, leaders wanted to see where the town's finances stand with three months remaining in the fiscal year.
The results, Beattie said, are that 78 line items are above their anticipated expenditures for the full year — some by quite a bit. In total, those 78 line items account for about $800,000 in spending, he said.
However, while that might seem like cause for concern, much of that spending is offset by federal and state grant funding.
"Most of it's been explained. We will continue the conversation. But we're paying very close attention as to how we finish the year," Beattie said.