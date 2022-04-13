SUNDERLAND — When Jorge Guiracocha and a partner purchased a motel here in early 2020, it was decided they would renovate the 15 rooms, keep pizza as a sideline and add a chicken coop to the property.
The birds provide a high level of vertical integration to the food service side of the Arcady Mountain Motor Lodge. From the hens come the eggs, which are used to prepare the hot morning meals served to guests.
"For the breakfast, there is no charge," Guiracocha said recently, standing next to the chicken coop. It is behind the motel. "It's included in the price of the room."
Guiracocha got into the motel business because of a job taken on by his construction company. He is president of Bedford Road Contracting, a general contractor based in Port Chester, N.Y., in downstate Westchester County. He owns the business with three of his brothers, and all four are from Ecuador.
Home improvement is one of the services offered by Bedford Road. In 2014, a Westchester customer had the company's crews travel north to perform work on his summer home in Vermont.
"I worked for him for eight years around this neighborhood," Guiracocha said. "We saw this property together. We liked it, and we bought it."
The real estate deal closed in February 2020, a month before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many businesses and put a stop to much leisure travel — and the types of customers that patronize roadside motels like the Arcady Mountain Motor Lodge.
"At one point, then, I did think I made a bad decision to buy this property," Guiracocha said. "I told my wife and my brothers that, if this business doesn't work, we'll have a summer house here for everybody."
Guiracocha and Bedford Road Contracting employees kept the motel closed for most of 2020 and used the down time to refresh the physical plant. They went through each room, he said, and swapped the old carpeting for new vinyl flooring, modernized the bathrooms and repainted the walls.
The capital investment paid off, according to Guiracocha, as business has been good since the first week of June last year, when summertime tourists began taking rooms. The tourism remained strong until early November, when there was a lull ahead of the demand caused by skiing.
"From the last weekend in December until early March, we were full with skiers," Guiracocha said. He expects demand for rooms to be soft until late in May, when warm-weather tourists will begin returning to the area. He said rooms already had been reserved for next month.
Pizza 2 Go
Pizza is a holdover from the previous operator of the motel. A sign for "Pizza 2 Go" is displayed next to the entrance sign for the lodge. Round in shape and painted tomato red, it invites passersby to phone or text their orders to the lodge's kitchen.
"We are not focusing on the pizza. We are focusing on the rooms," Guiracocha said. "But we want to offer something for when people come and stay here, and something for the neighbors if they want to come here."
Demand for the pizza ebbs and flows, Guiracocha explained, and there are days when no pies are ordered. A stack of pizza boxes, stored flat and assembled as needed, is kept next to the desk where guests are registered. The pies and breakfasts are prepared in the motel’s kitchen.
"The old owner taught us how to make pizza," Guiracocha said. "All his ingredients, everything, we use what he told us to use."
The motel does not have a traditional front desk. When guests check in, they wait in the lobby — which features tables used during breakfast — while an attendant goes in back to input their information into a computer and retrieve a room key. The keys feature wooden fobs, which the Bedford Road carpenters made by using scraps from the renovation project.
Guiracocha said the motel averages an 80 percent occupancy rate on weekends, when room rates are $140 per night. The rate is $120 on weekdays. Of the 15 rooms, most are equipped with two beds, but some have only a single, king-sized bed.
Arcady Mountain Motor Lodge is not affiliated with a motel chain. Rooms are booked through the motel's website, when people pull off the state highway to register in the lobby, and through a national lodging portal.
"We have an account with Booking.com, with the website," Guiracocha said. “About 70 percent of reservations are from there.”
Guiracocha said some of the motel's guests from last summer and fall had stayed there years or decades prior to 2021. He was pleased when they reacted positively to the changes made to their rooms.
"They love what we've done," he said. "They see the difference from what it was before, compared to now."