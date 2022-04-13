HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls Central School District is switching to virtual learning for Thursday after a three-day spike in different illnesses, including COVID-19.
The district sent out a memo to parents and staff after there was "a significant increase in sickness among both the students and staff."
"The number of people absent or being sent home because of the stomach bug, common colds, those with flu-like symptoms or possibly testing for COVID-19 has increased steadily on a daily basis," the district said in a statement.
The switch to remote was done "in an attempt to minimize exposure and slow the spread of illness."
Students from preschool to grade four had schoolwork sent home with them Wednesday, including a schedule to attend Google Meets; the take-home schoolwork does not need a Chromebook to be completed, the district said.
Students in grades five through 12 should have their Chromebooks with them to complete work, the district said.
For more information, visit hoosickfallscsd.org.