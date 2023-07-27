NORTH BENNINGTON — The slate blue shed sits mostly hidden from the gravel and dirt of Paran Road in North Bennington. You'd certainly miss it if you didn’t know it was there or happen to look far up the driveway.
That’s just the way the owner likes it.
Luckily, for those locals in the know with a sweet tooth, the Dirt Road Kitchen opens its doors every Thursday at 7 a.m., offering an array of homemade treats, with lines forming down the driveway before the shelves are stocked.
“One day a week is all I can handle,” says owner and baker Kristin DeRosa with a smile. “It’s just crazy. I mean, this is even too much. I'm a little like, ‘next week, I'm not baking.’”
Dirt Road Kitchen was DeRosa’s brainchild after coming to live with her mother in Vermont last February so she could spend more time after her father passed away. She bakes her sweets the day before, stocking the shelves by 7 a.m. with homemade pastries, cookies, cakes, and assorted desserts – several with organic ingredients from her mother’s home garden. Then she unlocks the shed door and is off to work.
Purchases are made using the honor system. Customers take what they want and leave cash in a box or pay via Venmo. The bakery is usually completely sold out by the time she gets home from her regular job. On Thursday, she was sold out by noon.
“I probably put out about 150 units each Thursday,” DeRosa says. “So, this is one unit, cookies, two in a bag now. The shelves are usually bare by late afternoon.”
DeRosa said she’s been trying to stay small, but demand has grown steadily as word spreads. The only advertisement is word of mouth and a weekly announcement on Facebook.
On Thursday morning, several shelves and an antique farm table display dozens of bags and tin trays of blueberry and raspberry bars, zucchini bread, iced lemon-blueberry cakes, and old-fashioned peach hand-pies. A small refrigerator holds stacked tins of carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and banana bread with maple icing.
Everything prepared for sale is made in a residential oven inside the home and kitchen she shares with her mom. The day before the sale, the kitchen counters are filled with flour, fresh berries, and bowls of ingredients as she prepares lemon curd icing.
“I came up from Dutchess County in New York because my mother didn't want to live alone anymore,” she says. “I moved into the apartment above the garage so that we could do things together. This was one of the things my father always said he would do, build this shed because my mother's been baking for a while.
"My father teased her and said, ‘I'm going to build a shed at the end of the driveway,’ but he never got to it. So, when my father passed, and I moved up, it became kind of this, ‘Oh, yeah, that's something we could do together.’
"So, we bought the shed. My mother soon realized how much work this was. And she was like, ‘No, that's it. I'm done.’ She was smart. Now it's just me. I decided, well, what the hell, I'll do this and make a little extra money.”
DeRosa grew up surrounded by a large family. As a young girl she watched her grandmother prepare meals from scratch, sitting on the counter so she could put spices in a bowl and mix water in it. Her mother would also always cook nice meals for the whole family.
“We'd have snacks in the living room after working outside all day,” DeRosa recalls. “I think those are some of my best memories — raking leaves in the fall, my mother making a pork roast, roasted potatoes, just silly things like that.”
DeRosa is not a trained chef. She was a young mother who married early in life but always found time to cook for her family. A legitimate cooking career was never on her radar.
“We had lots of get-togethers, and I would just cook, and I never asked anyone to bring anything. I would rather do it myself. I didn't really plan this all out. It’s not something I wanted to do. This just kind of grew out of… I thought it was just going to be fun. I've worked in kitchens and cooked for businesses and deli’s my whole life. I had been doing odd jobs when my husband passed. I needed health insurance for my kids. So, I went to the Culinary Institute and got a job. That's how that all started.”
“This was meant to be a happy hobby to earn some extra money so my mother and I can do things,” DeRosa says. “When I first started, I baked some quick bread, and if they didn't sell, I would just give it away to neighbors and friends. It was really slow, but little by little, it just seemed to take off. Suddenly, the shed kind of got a life of its own. I mean, there are people lined up out there in the mornings. It's humbling, to say the least.”
“I really do it for fun,” she says. “I love when people are happy. A little boy comes with his mother, and he's usually in his pajamas, and he has jam on his face from something he just ate. I love that. It’s what makes me happy. I got a message from a woman last week. She had to set her alarm because her son wanted to make sure they got here for chocolate chip cookies. I hadn't made chocolate chip cookies that week, but I had some dough in the freezer, so I cooked him up six cookies and left them in a little bag with his name on it. That's what drives me.”
Several people started to show up Thursday morning in the rain, 15 minutes before the doors were set to open. One of them, an older gentleman from Bennington, was picking up some raspberry bars for his daughter and "something with frosting."
“She loves these things with the frosting,” said John Beshara as he picked up two slices of banana cake with maple frosting and the raspberry bars. “She drives me nuts until I get over here each week for these goodies for her. They make good stuff, and they’re really nice people. You couldn’t ask for a better place to go.”
“It's very humbling,” DeRosa says as she prepares to leave for her regular job. “I never thought in a million years that people would be waiting for my stuff.”
Asked if any customers threatening a mutiny if she quits baking, DeRosa joked that more people might feel the opposite way.
“I want to retire someday,” she said with a smile. “What I get more is, ‘I wish you didn’t open because I'm gaining weight and my belt is getting too tight.’”
Dirt Road Kitchen is located at 629 Paran Road in North Bennington. They are open Thursdays starting at 7 a.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page.