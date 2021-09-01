Vermont News & Media, publisher of the Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and UpCountry Magazine, has named Noah Hoffenberg as its executive editor.
“It’s been a little over three months since Vermont-based ownership was brought to our publications. We have accomplished much in a short span and have a lot more to do, both in staffing and overall improvements to our newspapers and products,” said Jordan Brechenser, president of Vermont News & Media. “My major priority was finding the right person to head our news departments and help direct the tone and focus of our reporting and news coverage. I’ve known Noah for many years, and when I found out he was available and wanting to join us, I was ecstatic. I know his background in journalism and his passion for community news, it’s the absolutely best fit for us.”
Hoffenberg, 49, had worked in the past at The Berkshire Eagle as its sponsored content, web and social media editor; prior to that, he held the role of editor at the Barnstable Patriot in Hyannis, Mass., and night editor at the Cape Cod Times, also in Hyannis.
Earlier in his career, Hoffenberg led the Amherst (Mass.) Bulletin as its editor, and was the editor of now-defunct North Adams (Mass.) Transcript and its then-sister paper to the north, the Bennington Banner.
He’s garnered awards for his teams and himself in online and print news, for newsletters and in arts, crime, culture and investigative reporting. More important, Hoffenberg said, is promoting and encouraging his writers to write what moves them. “That’s where the action happens,” he said.
While covering news in Bennington County in the early 2000s, Hoffenberg lived with his family in Shaftsbury, South Londonderry and North Bennington, appreciating the rugged and unfettered Green Mountain lifestyle. He said returning to Vermont for his new role feels like coming home.
“Leaving Vermont around 2007 was bittersweet to me, and coming back here and digging into the work has shown me how much the world can change in just a short span. When my family and I moved, the outlet stores hadn’t yet been overcome by the internet, Obama hadn’t been elected to office, and the Afghan War hadn’t yet reached its midpoint,” Hoffenberg said. “A lot has stayed the same here, too, and improved: environmental stewardship, the local food movement and infrastructure, from the bypass and Manchester roundabout, to the Bennington and Brattleboro downtowns.”
A wild fan of big-tire mountain biking, fishing and martial arts, Hoffenberg makes his home in Western Massachusetts but will be eyeing Vermont properties when the market cools off, Hoffenberg said.
Hoffenberg said he’s looking forward to maintaining and raising the high bar in the award-winning Journal, Banner and Reformer newsrooms. Most important, as ever, he said, is continuing to deliver fair, accurate and truthful reporting to the readership when they need it most and where they want it, whether it’s on their phone, tablet or desktop computer.
He said he is especially pleased to be working side by side with so many veteran journalists at VNM’s three sites.
“While sitting in a staff meeting last week, I looked around the room and saw that, with just a handful of us, we represent a couple hundred years of day-in, day-out news experience. It’s humbling, inspiring and an honor to share their hard work with you. You, the readers, are why we do what do, telling the ordinary and heart-pounding stories of our lives,” Hoffenberg said. “We have more interesting staff news of our own soon, too, so stay tuned.”
The primary focus at Vermont News & Media is to provide local news that no one else is covering, Brechenser said.
“News and information floats all around these days, from newspapers to radio to social media and online sources. Where the news comes from is important and most often, if it’s hyperlocal news about the community, it comes from us,” Brechenser said. “Our commitment to covering important local issues from town business, youth sports, entertainment, and general stories of interest is what keeps people ‘in the know’ and involved in what’s going on around them."
Brechenser noted that the Reformer, Banner and Journal have increased their arts and business coverage for the region since being bought by Vermont News & Media in May. Promotions followed for key internal personnel, as did equalizing of pay for several newsroom employees.
“Honest local news is more important now than ever, and we hope our ongoing improvements and enhancements earn the support from readers throughout our communities," Brechenser said.
Hoffenberg can be reached at nhoffenberg@reformer.com.