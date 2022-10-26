MANCHESTER — The District 8 Commission has granted an Act 250 permit to Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home, for construction of a nearly 14,000-square-foot event space that would take the place of the current event tent at the estate.
The building, already named Lincoln Hall, would serve as a multilevel, multipurpose building, hosting events and educational programs year-round. It's estimated at a cost of $5.7 million.
The building would replace a three-season tent where weddings and events have been held, and a 14-year-old service building nearby. It will be situated to minimize its visibility from the 8,000-square-foot Georgian revival mansion, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.
"Our permitting is complete, and we will doing some site work this fall, mainly relocating some utility services, removing tanks and a generator, and taking down an existing service building," Hildene President Brian Keefe said. "We are planning a groundbreaking in the spring ... by which time we will be ready to begin construction."
The permit, issued Oct. 24, also allows the Friends of Hildene — the nonprofit organization that owns the estate — to demolish the existing seasonal tent pad and support services building, construct related infrastructure, including service roads, utilities and landscaping; and make improvements to the west walkway and patio area.
The commission also stipulated that no further changes or developments may be made to the mansion and grounds without consulting with the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation and a permit amendment issued by the District 8 Commission.
Because the project involves blasting ledge, a pre- and post-blast survey will be conducted at all historic buildings within 250 feet of the blast zone, including the mansion, the carriage barn and the potting shed.
"Survey documentation of the main house shall focus on the exterior stucco, window glass and interior plaster. The seismic monitoring equipment shall be placed at the main house, which is the most significant and nearest historic building to the blast site," the permit says.
An appeal may be filed within 30 days of the permit being issued.
Hildene was built by Robert Todd Lincoln, the only child of President Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln to live to adulthood. It serves as a museum dedicated to the Lincoln family and the values of the nation's 16th president, as a working farm and goat dairy, and as an educational center for area students.
Hildene said the new building will help expand current education and programming offerings, enhance its wedding and event service, and develop innovative programs that reach a wider audience. It will give the historic estate food service capacity, which it presently lacks, as well as up-to-date high tech that will allow for a wider variety of educational programming.
Robert Todd Lincoln (1843-1926), an attorney who later served as president of the Pullman Co., built Hildene in 1903 as a summer home for his own family.
In 1975, Peggy Beckwith, the last Lincoln family member to live at the mansion, died. As her grandmother, Mary Harlan Lincoln, had requested, Beckwith left the property and its original furnishings to the Christian Science Church, with the stipulation that the estate be maintained as a family memorial.
The church was unable to fulfill the request, and a group of local citizens, the Friends of Hildene, won the right to purchase the property. The group opened the estate to the public in 1978.