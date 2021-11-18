BERLIN — Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Labor celebrated the seventh National Apprenticeship Week in Vermont during a press conference Wednesday at Central Vermont Medical Center.
“We need to continue to increase these important tools for Vermonters, and that’s why I’ve proclaimed this week as Apprenticeship Week in Vermont, to let students, jobseekers and employers know the positive impact that apprenticeship can have on the lives of Vermonters and the success of Vermont businesses,” Scott said.
Administered by the Department of Labor, the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program brings together businesses, jobseekers, students and educators to develop apprenticeship opportunities to meet the needs of employers and provide quality career paths for Vermonters through an “earn while you learn” model.
Since 2017, enrollment for Vermont Registered Apprenticeships has totaled more than 8,880 across more than 35 programs. With a 90 percent job placement rate of apprentices nationally, employers on average see a return of $1.51 per every dollar spent on registered apprenticeship.
In July 2021, Central Vermont Medical Center announced the graduation of the first 13 students in its accelerated Licensed Practical Nursing Program. The program, run in partnership with Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College, is the first of its kind in the state. Enrolled students — acquire practical skills while working at CVMC and receiving academic instruction on-site to earn their LPN certificate six months faster than conventional nursing programs.
This year’s National Apprenticeship Week is held from Nov. 15 to 21.
To learn more about the program and other opportunities for job seekers and employers, visit labor.vermont.gov/apprenticeship.