MONTPELIER — First Lady Jill Biden brought the Biden Administration's Investing in America Tour to Vermont on Wednesday.
Gov. Phil Scott joined the First Lady and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona at BETA Technologies in South Burlington as part of the Investing in America Tour.
The event started with a walkthrough of BETA Technologies, a growing Vermont electric aerospace company, where employees showcased their work on the control mechanisms for ALIA aircraft.
"In Vermont and across New England, I feel a sense of optimism because of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revitalize our once thriving rural economic centers and the small towns around them," said Scott in a news release.
"I'm a Republican, and the President, First Lady and their team are Democrats. In a more perfect world, the fact that our goals are aligned, in this area at least, wouldn't be particularly newsworthy. But at this time in our history, it may be, because politics have become so polarized," the governor said. "The knee-jerk reaction is, to oppose anything the other team is for. But in my experience, pure, down and dirty partisan politics has never contributed to real solutions. Not once.
"Today is a reminder that we can, and should, prioritize progress over politics. Especially on issues where the majority of Americans agree, like the importance of investments in infrastructure, on trades and technical education, and on equal economic opportunities from region to region."
The visit also highlighted the importance of investing in Career and Technical Education. Students from North Country Technical Center in Newport, Vermont, gave a tabletop presentation to test the voltage and tension components of electric vehicles.
"I firmly believe, if we stay focused on the fundamentals by making smart investments in our kids, our workers and communities, we'll bridge the divide we're seeing across Vermont, and as I've heard President Biden say, 'We'll grow this economy from the ground up and the middle out,'" Scott said.
The event concluded with remarks from U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, Cardona and First Lady Biden.