MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott used his weekly news conference to highlight his plans for housing funds — and what he termed the Legislature’s “political games” in not moving quickly to approve the effort.
Scott said there’s consensus between his administration and legislative leaders that the lack of housing in Vermont is at a critical level — and that the state should use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to promote new construction and renovating older housing stock.
But that consensus disappeared when $70 million in housing funds that Scott proposed for this year’s budget adjustment act didn’t make it into the final bill passed by the Legislature.
What’s more, Scott said, legislative leaders are considering attaching the money to policy initiatives he has previously vetoed: A statewide rental property registry and a home contractor registry.
“We can’t afford political games when it comes to this issue,” Scott said, calling the inclusion of those policies a “poison pill.”
In a joint statement issued later Tuesday, House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint noted the budget adjustment act contained $55 million for housing — and defended the legislative process.
“Effective housing policy requires due diligence. We’re in the midst of assembling thoughtful legislation — with associated funding — that we believe will have a significant impact on Vermont’s housing crisis,” the lawmakers said. “We hope the governor and his team are following these bills closely as they evolve.”
That work started in the Senate and will move onto the House, with the goal of passage before a scheduled May adjournment, Balint and Krowinski said.
“What the governor described today as ‘poison pills’ are legitimate policy disagreements. We believe renters and homeowners deserve additional protections, and we must provide those protections even as we seek to accelerate housing development,” Krowinski and Balint said. “We have been receptive to some of his concerns. We have made updates to legislative language in response and hope he will meet us half way. Communication and reasonable compromise are a hallmark of good governance.”
”Learning about [Scott’s] objections through a press conference is not productive and does not solve the issues facing Vermonters. We have an open door — as always — and we look forward to working cooperatively with the governor and his advisors as we develop housing solutions that will help Vermonters in all 14 counties,” the statement concluded. “Our committee process is transparent and conducive to consensus-building in a way that veto messages and press conferences are not.”
Josh Hanford, the state housing commissioner, said most Vermonters know someone who is experiencing the housing shortage first-hand.
“The data doesn’t lie. We have a housing affordability problem,” he said. The solutions are building more housing and improving existing housing stock, without leaving anyone behind, he added.
“A day doesn’t go by without hearing about the struggles of teachers, nurses, skilled trade workers or child care providers unable to afford a home,” Hanford said. “We have people doing essential jobs with nowhere to live.”
Without action, “the affordability and equity gap will only continue to grow,” Hanford said.
“We all agree there’s a crisis,” he said. “We have the money to confront it. We have engagement programs to make an immediate impact now while setting the table for transformational change.”
Scott vetoed the rental registry bill last year; as of Tuesday, it was still awaiting an override vote in the Senate. He vetoed the home contractor registry bill in February, saying it favored larger firms and would hurt smaller companies.
Asked about the need for changes to Act 250, the state land-use planning law, and how those might help make housing more available, Scott said those changes are needed so that ARPA housing dollars can translate into construction.
“There’s still time to rebound and get something accomplished,” Scott said. “It’s a perennial issue at this point — we need to modernize Act 250 to make it more seamless, more efficient and protect the environment.”
Hanford noted there’s some consensus that Act 250 relief makes sense in certain circumstances — particularly developing higher density housing in town and city centers that are ready for additional construction.
“We haven’t gotten that relief yet,” he said, adding that he hopes compromise is reached.
A bill cosponsored by state Reps. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, H. 511, would encourage new and infill housing in designated downtown and village centers.
It proposes changes to the definition of “priority housing projects” and Act 250’s floodway criteria.
That bill was assigned to the Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee on Jan. 7 and, according to the committee’s online calendar, was last discussed Jan. 20.