DANBY — Are you getting tired of kicking around the great Vermont outdoors only to come home with a few blurry selfies and a bunch of mosquito bites?
How about returning with a painting of the mountain view you savored or a wire-wrapped gemstone you’ll want to wear like a jewel or, just maybe, discovering you’re ready to return to routine more peaceful and alert from a reiki session in a wooded glen. Sounds interesting? Contact Goodie Two Sue's Vermont Guided Adventures.
Susan Houghton and Sue Miller are two Danby friends and neighbors who’ve gone into business, offering activities that engage the body and the mind while embarking on outdoor adventures that highlight the singular beauty of the Green Mountain State.
They promise kayaking and hiking tours “with a twist” — that twist being what they call “SIP,” or “Seeking Inner Peace.” So that means painting or wire-wrapping gemstones or creating mandalas or trekking across a winter landscape in snowshoes or reiki or whatever. The friends offer a variety of tour packages and different, unique outdoor locations. Goodie Two Sue's even have a clear kayak one can rent for special occasions like proposals, weddings and anniversaries.
“No one else is doing that, and it’s a beautiful boat,” Miller said. The kayak rental is $180 for two hours. A picnic basket is an additional $30.
One of the hike/painting adventures has participants painting their idea of Bigfoot while hiking Mount Zion in the Taconic Mountains Ramble State Park in Hubbardton. Lest this all sound too serious or artsy-fartsy, don’t worry.
“They all have their own canvases and I, step by step, tell them how to do it and they create their own,” said Houghton, a professional artist whose house is filled with examples of her work. “They can do whatever they want, actually.”
How do people respond to painting Bigfoot — or whatever — al fresco?
“Once you start painting, people really get into it,” Houghton said.
“It’s relaxing,” Miller interjected.
“Yeah,” Houghton agreed. “It’s very calming, relaxing, meditative in a way. It’s the same thing when she teaches wire-wrapping crystals. They just focus so much on that. It’s just very calming and peaceful, which is the whole goal of this. We’re not about like ‘Let’s climb Mount Equinox to the top.’ We’re just more like, ‘Let’s do a nice, basically like a nature walk’ and observe everything, the surroundings and bring a sense of calm.”
There’s an environmental awareness that extends to the activities themselves. Miller teaches people to create mandalas on rocks, but she doesn’t use the rocks that might be found on a walk.
“We do not take the rocks from nature, because they belong there, and they have to stay there,” she said. “We make our own.”
Miller creates her own “rocks” using mortar and cement. She smooths them out and paints them flat black. “It feels exactly like a rock, but it’s totally environmentally friendly, because it didn’t come from the environment. We didn’t take anything from the woods. We practice 'leave no trace.'”
Goodie Two Sue's launched last summer. So far, most customers have been people from out-of-state. Miller said older clients tend to want guided hikes, while people with children have been more interested in adventures that involve craft activities. It all depends on the group.
“Sometimes they want to go kayaking and not do anything else," Miller said.
The Sues met when Houghton’s son rode on Miller’s school bus. They started chatting, became friends and began working together.
“We were cleaning houses together in the heat, and we thought there’s got to be a better thing out there," Miller recalled. “So, after work, we started hiking in the woods, because it was cooler and, you know, because we both have the same interests. Then she came up with the idea of the guided thing just so we wouldn’t have to clean.”
“I love hiking and kayaking, and she does, too,” Houghton said. “We just talked about it. How cool would it be to offer tours, but then we were like, OK, people do that, and we want to do something a little different, so I brought in the painting thing.”
From there, the activities and the possibilities multiplied.
Currently, Goodie Two Sue's stages its adventures in Bennington and Rutland counties. Miller and Houghton meet their clients at the chosen site. Starting June 9 and running every Thursday (and some Sundays), the women will be offering programs from the Aspen Motel in Manchester.
There’s a range of prices for the activities offered by Goodie Two Sue's. Hiking is priced at $40 per person, and kayaking at $45. You can then, if you want, add on other activities, like painting or rock mandalas or gemstone wire-wrapping. A hiking and painting package, for example, is $80 per person while a kayak and reiki combo would be $90 per person. Reach out to Goodie Two Sue's for options and prices.
Call 802-430-3870 or visit the website goodietwosues.com.