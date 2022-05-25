DANBY — Goodie Two Sue's Vermont Guided Adventures opened in July 2021 by two friends named Sue. They offer “adventures with a twist,” including hiking or kayaking, and combine it with crafting — all of this takes place out in nature. They welcome any age group and any fitness level.
The “twist” part, or SIP, stands for “Seeking Inner Peace.” It includes painting, wire-wrapping jewelry, mandala painting or reiki. Goodie Two Sue's offer different tour packages at unique outdoor locations. New this year is its two-person clear kayak, which can be reserved for special occasions, wedding proposals, anniversaries, etc. It includes a picnic basket full of snacks, and the kayak can be decorated with white flowers for a special proposal.
Co-owner Susan Houghton is a professional artist and reiki practitioner for humans and animals. From being on the water or in the middle of the forest, she started to find that inner peace that comes from being immersed in nature, with only her thoughts and the sound of the birds and the leaves rustling in the breeze. That's when she came up with the idea of combining all of her various passions — hiking, kayaking, painting, nature and reiki — to create a business. She believes that all of these activities are healing for the body, mind and soul.
Sue Miller, co-owner, has been an outdoor enthusiast for as long as she can remember. Her youngest memories are those of camping in an old school bus on her father's hunting property. She spent summers on Lake St. Catherine in Rutland County in her parent’s cottage, fishing, hiking, swimming and exploring the green mountains of Vermont. She would find her inner peace on her morning fishing trips, which set the foundation of her adult life. She has always found solitude and comfort in the arms of Mother Nature.
Goodie Two Sue's Vermont Guided Adventures is located on Tinmouth Road in Danby and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.