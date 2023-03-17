Staff members of Greater Northshire Access Television gather on the kitchen set inside the group's Sunderland studios recently. Back row, from the left are Hoss Wuerslin, production manager; Mark Moffett, production coordinator; Ann Hammerle, youth programs producer; and Andrew McKeever, news director. In the front row, on the left, Tammie Reilly, executive director and her assistant, Miriah Downing.