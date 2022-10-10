To lead companies successfully into the future, it takes a multidimensional individual who no longer stands on the shoulders of others, looking down and handing out orders. The control and command leadership is being phased out quickly and is being replaced by a conscious leadership model. This new model includes collaboration, a commitment to adapting and strong interpersonal skills with a keen sense of self-awareness.
We are seeing a rise in requests in the consulting and coaching industry to work with owners, managers and executives on effective and responsible leadership in our current and future economic climates. We have seen a shift even in older businesses that recognize they must adopt new practices in leadership to face competitors and the rising costs of doing business today.
A person leads a company or organization into the future through specific internal qualities, characteristics and external practices. A conscious leader is adept at high-level problem-solving, or rather solution seeking, with the current agenda in focus and the presence of mind to be nimble enough to take calculated risks. A conscious leader listens to frontline employees and implements an open-management style. They understand consumer intelligence and know that to run a sustainably successful business will take trust, innovation, creativity and swift adaptation.
The conscious leader understands that their qualities, characteristics and practices create the "Maharishi Effect," raising the frequency of the overall well-being of the company and its stakeholders. A responsible leader is committed to highest outcomes. Some people are born natural leaders, yet it still takes discipline to achieve a high level of continued success as a leader. However, others who find themselves in a leadership role can learn to be great leaders. The delicate mix of qualities and practices can guide both archetypes into the future of conscious leadership.
The qualities of a leader
Self-awareness: a key quality that effective leaders possess.
They understand that their EQ is just as important, perhaps more than IQ, for success. Without a strong sense of self-awareness and self-management, you cannot confidently act on the characteristics or implement leadership practices. Otherwise, it is easy to drift into low-level behavior and patterns that prevent professional progress and organizational growth.
Empathy: Empathy is part of design thinking, customer experience and employee engagement. It is not only what you say, but it is also in your actions. Forbes calls empathy “the most important trait of a leader today.” In his book "Emotional Intelligence," psychologist and New York Times journalist Daniel Goleman, writes that "empathy builds on self-awareness.” Cognitive and emotional empathy can most positively affect employee engagement, innovation and inclusivity.
Communication: Leaders and managers spend about 80 percent of their time in some sort of verbal or written interaction. A conscious leader knows it is wisest to listen first and speak last. They neither withhold the truth nor lie for any gain or to avoid uncomfortable situations. Instead, a responsible leader speaks candidly. A leader who shares open and honest communication fosters an environment where others feel safe to do so, as well. In return, productivity and performance increase. Studies from SalesForce to McKinsey & Co. show that teams who communicate effectively increase their productivity by as much as 25 percent.
Motivation: A great leader motivates by example by building a culture of "we" rather than "me." A conscious leader uses positive, intrinsic methods of motivation verse extrinsic incentives. For example, it is proven that when leaders offer their teams play, autonomy, genius zone placement and fulling purpose, they arrive more motivated and invested in the organization.
Take responsibility: This is probably the most challenging quality to embody for most leaders. We are raised in a world where we throw blame and shame around, because we are too afraid of how admitting responsibility will look on us. Yet, Brene Brown says in her book, "Dare to Lead," “A leader is anyone who takes responsibility for finding the potential in people and processes, and who has the courage to develop that potential."
Practices of a successful leader
Systematic thinking: It is a way to think about relationships rather than divide parts into segments. A business is its own complex system with interrelated parts, and the business itself is part of an even more extensive network of entities in an industry. And to go even further, your business and the industry are part of the local and global economic system, the local culture and communities. This practice of systematic thinking helps a leader zoom both in and out to evaluate each decision, from the details to the larger strategy. A conscious leader can analyze information swiftly from this same practice.
Future thinking: Forward-thinking leaders know the future is pulling them faster than expected. They know to invest their time in the practice of speculative and futures thinking. It is a creative and strategic method of forecasting trends, rethinking marketing plans and drivers in a business or industry. This “what if” scenario planning process can shape your company’s path, help identify patterns and elicit future consequences, benefits and results. This visualization of compulsory practice can help make better decisions and transform organizational structures. Developing strategies with a “speculative and futurist mindset” ensures your business’ longevity.
The guest-host relationship: This concept comes from Charles and Ray Eames and the design industry. Always consider the user. Enhance the experience, and anticipate their needs and wants. It is a positive practice that helps leaders in several ways, from how clients are welcomed into their office to how they support the user experience on a website to the packaging of a product.
Focus on opportunities: Seeking opportunities encourages a productive and constructive method of leading a team meeting or company. “Effective people are not problem-minded; they're opportunity-minded. They feed opportunities and starve problems,” says Peter Drunker, the most prolific figure in modern business management. Every failure, weak point or setback offers the opening for innovation, agility and opportunity.
“Kill your darlings”: There is a simple and blunt saying in the creative industry: “Kill your darlings.” A conscious leader knows that change is inevitable and preconceived notions or outdated ideas inhibit innovation and growth. The practice of “kill your darlings” is letting go of that “one great” idea or the product you developed that is “your baby” to make room for a new service, a new production method and so on. To adapt, these elements you have worked hard to create will need to be reevaluated and possibly removed for the sake of the business.