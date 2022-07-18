As a creative and strategic consultant, I encourage businesses to strive for business excellence. In other words, to implement a collection of proven practices to help them become the best they can be.
Business excellence is the DNA that dictates how a company sets itself up with best practices. It’s woven into the foundation and plays a crucial role in every business system and structure. Focusing on excellence can provide substantial benefits, including net financial gains, boosted employee tenure, customer loyalty, and an atmosphere of constant growth.
What do successful companies understand that other entrepreneurs or business owners didn’t? They don’t settle for the status quo, they integrate their passions into the organization, and they understand to stand out in the industry, they need to reevaluate the whole system to break it down and rebuild it. They focus on each part and the structure within the organization. From here, they build excellence into the foundational practices.
To do the same in your organization, you need to shift your perspective and look at the why, what, how, and who of your business model.
The Why (the vision)
A foundation of excellence begins with your why in the form of your company's vision statement. The vision statement defines the motivating and visionary aspects that differentiate you from everyone else. It’s an essential component of your brand, whether you’re a start-up or an established company. A thoughtfully chosen vision statement acts as a north star, guiding your team in times of adversity or change.
The What (the product or service)
To build excellence into your what, you must focus on delivering a high-quality product or service and always striving to innovate and improve. This could be in your production methods, unique product attributes, customer service strategy, or anything else related to the consumer experience. Complacency is the death of excellence.
The How (business strategy)
A strategy is an agile framework through which an organization makes decisions. It should be strong enough to guide you in times of adversity and flexible enough to shift as your goals and needs change over time. A solid business strategy is a roadmap to excellence. It should adequately define your strengths and weaknesses, so you can incrementally improve.
The Who (people)
People are the backbone of your company. This includes your customers, employees, shareholders, and community. A company focused on excellence is internally conscious and globally aware. To achieve excellence, you must establish customer value and loyalty, enhance collaboration within your organization, and engage meaningfully with your community.
In your quest for excellence, it’s especially important to focus on employees. Adam Grant (author and speaker) emphasizes the difference between someone who is a company “fit” versus someone who “contributes” to the company’s overall success.
Establishing an environment where people are encouraged to contribute their highest level skills and talents will serve both the current needs of the company and the future of the organization.
Finally, I want to focus on leadership. Strong, conscious leadership plays a pivotal role in business excellence. To be an excellent leader, you must connect the dots of value exchange, employee contribution, and customer impact. Conscious leaders navigate the execution and implementation of the strategic plan for excellence with integrity while reinforcing the vision and creative problem-solving. They have a commitment to learning, curiosity, collaboration, and innovation.
The decision to become excellent is one that must be made at every stage of business development. Though this constant attention to growth may seem challenging, it is the only way to achieve long-term success in the current business landscape.