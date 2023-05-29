BENNINGTON — Ahhhhhh ... the sweet smell of garlic is returning to Bennington.
Garlic Town, USA will once again take over downtown Bennington on Saturday, Sept. 2. Formerly known as the award-winning Garlic Fest, Garlic Town celebrates all things garlic, Vermont and community. The event is produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
“We are excited to bring this regional event to downtown once again,” remarked Matt Harrington, the executive director of the chamber, on Monday in a release. “We will have all the elements that the crowds have come to love with a few tricks and surprises up our sleeves we think the attendees are going to love this year. As the Garlic Committee begins to plan the event and details get solidified we will inform the public.”
Bennington has become renowned for its annual garlic events held every year on Labor Day weekend — recognized as one of the top 10 garlic festivals in the world by Reuters, featured in Yankee Magazine, awarded Vermont’s Time-Honored Top 10 Fall Event and has been consecutively the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journals Reader’s Choice for Best Event in the Region.
Last year’s event saw over 7,500 visitors and residents stroll around downtown Bennington with garlic and food vendors, sidewalk sales, tractor rides and more.
The producers plan to mobilize a similar effort working with over 120 vendors, food trucks, craft producers, bands, kids activities and more.
“It is not missed on us that Camelot Villages, the former location of the Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb Festival or Garlic Fest, has recently been sold and that might have many of our long-time customers and patrons curious about this year,” Harrington said.
“We are excited to have Michelle (LeBlanc) and Vermont Paws and Boots at the Camelot location and see that location come alive again! However, at this time, we have discussed with Michelle and want to give her the year to get used to her new location. We want to support her as she grows her business in any way we can; we believe right now that is letting her get to work on the location,” he added. “We are very fortunate to have multiple options for a Garlic/farmers’ market type of event and support from the Town of Bennington. For this year, we plan to be downtown for our Garlic event, with many possibilities and opportunities in the near future.”
A partner with Harrington in this event is his event manager and leader of Garlic Town, USA, Mikaela Lewis.
“Every Memorial Day Weekend we like to welcome the summer season in Vermont by announcing our garlic event of the year,” Lewis said in the release Monday. “It has become a tradition to announce this weekend and we are excited to share with the community! Today, tickets will go on sale; we will have special bundles throughout the year, including 4th of July Weekend, Battle Day Weekend and other speciality days. Additionally, rolling out today is our video recap of last year and promotion of this year’s event. As we iron out the details, we will put more on the website and update the community.”
Garlic Town, USA celebrates produce vendors, craft, artisans, and the spirit of Garlic Fest throughout downtown Bennington. Tickets and other information available throughout the summer at www.garlictownusa.com.