MANCHESTER — Emily Dowd's focus in vaccinating dogs in Uganda against rabies got a boost recently from the Arlington Animal Hospital and Haig’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in Manchester, which hosted a special fundraiser for Mission Rabies.
Dowd is a veterinarian at the Arlington facility.
Mission Rabies is a nonprofit organization that focuses on vaccination of dogs in areas of the world where rabies is a real and deadly concern for residents, the organization said in a news release. Over 99 percent of human rabies cases are caused by an infected dog bite. Once symptoms of the disease develop, it is fatal. Every year, millions of healthy dogs are inhumanely killed for fear of this deadly disease. However, this doesn't halt the spread of rabies, which causes the deaths of around 59,000 people a year — the majority of which are children under 15. Mission Rabies is changing that.
Science shows that the most effective long-term rabies control strategy is through vaccination of dogs in endemic areas. Mission Rabies heads to rabies hotspots and runs mass vaccination and education programs that protect both the human and canine populations. Thankfully, it's working. Human deaths in key project sites have all but been eliminated, and Mission Rabies will keep going until it's zero all around the world.
Dowd will be joining the Uganda Mission next summer. Mission Rabies has been working in Uganda since 2015 in two project regions. Initially, the group worked among the communities of Murchison Falls National Park, where over three years they vaccinated 13,288 dogs. In 2019, Mission Rabies identified a need to protect the communities surrounding Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, as well as the park’s resident endangered gorilla population after reports of human and canine rabies deaths in the area. The region presented the teams with a unique challenge with multiple remote areas. Methods were adapted using radio to spread awareness among the most isolated communities. In 2019, in collaboration with Kasese District Veterinary Office, the group vaccinated 3,399 dogs over eight days and achieved 87 percent vaccination coverage.
Dowd will work with the Mission Rabies team for eight days to set up static point vaccination clinics. At each point, she will be ensuring that as many dogs as possible are vaccinated against this devastating disease. To ensure that they reach the 70 percent vaccination coverage needed to create herd immunity from rabies in the dog population, she will be trained to use Mission Rabies state-of-the-art epidemiological app. This allows collection of vital vaccination and dog population data, ensuring that the work is scientifically robust. Working alongside an experienced local team, Dowd has the unique opportunity to use her veterinary skills right within the heart of the local communities.
Over 100 people joined in the social gathering on Sept. 14 and participated in raffles, silent auctions and drink specials. The success of the event was made possible by many, including raffle and silent auction item donors: Orvis, The Bennington Museum, artist Shelli Duboff, Arlington Equine, The Mountain Goat, The Barnstead Inn, Ann Dowd, Bonnie and Clyde's Corner Market, Mother Myrick's Confectionery, Northshire Bookstore, Starbucks, Covetrus, author Eric Rickstad, Bennington Pizza House, Earth Sky Time Farm, Natalie Jones, Paul Barci and Haig’s.
Event organizers thanked the staff of Arlington Animal Hospital and practice owner Dr. Frederick Baum for their support and planning of the event.
Contributions to Mission Rabies and Dowd’s trip can be made by contacting Arlington Animal Hospital by email at info@thearlingtonvet.com, calling 802-375-9491 or visiting thearlingtonvet.com.