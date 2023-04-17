POWNAL — It's a family affair at Hill Top Farm Meat in Pownal.
The operation opened in early March at 2970 Route 7. The store’s beef and pork selections come from the animals raised on nearby lands. Its dwindling stock of moccasins — both name-brand and custom-made examples — came with the building.
“If you’re not diverse, you’re not going to make it with the farm,” said Crystal Gardner, co-owner of the property, standing behind the small sales counter on a recent Saturday afternoon. “If we didn’t have the diversification, we wouldn’t make it.”
The moccasins are only a sideline, but they are an example of the Gardner family’s attempts to broaden their sources of income.
Hill Top Farm is about a mile from the store, on Mann Hill Road. Crystal Gardner’s husband, Marc, owns the farm on which 78 cows are milked twice a day, and pigs and other cows are raised for slaughter. The farm also has a sugar house where maple syrup is produced from sap drawn from Gardner-owned trees. Different vegetables are picked and sold fresh or as preserves in glass jars.
The Gardners also raise whole chickens in a partnership with a family friend.
Crystal Gardner and her son, Tristan, own the store building and its land. Crystal Gardner’s accounting business, Quality Bookkeeping Service, is based on the premises and employs the owner’s sister, Jade McLellan, as a full-time employee.
Gwen and Kendall Gardner, daughters of Marc and Crystal, will operate the store’s forthcoming ice cream stand. Both hard and soft-serve varieties will be served.
“We’re doing baby steps with the ice cream, but we’ve had different thoughts on whether we’d do a deli or not,” Crystal Gardner said.
An energy-drink bar, where different flavors are mixed with Red Bull, Monster and other energy beverages, is also under consideration, according to Crystal Gardner, and this also would be entrusted to her two daughters.
“The store is kind of a joint venture with all of us,” she said. “It’s a location for us to sell everything — the meat, the syrup, etc.”
But the Gardners' business just isn't about the farm.
Quality Bookkeeping Service had been operating for many years from the Gardners’ farmhouse. The company provides accounting, payroll, budgeting, tax and other services to small businesses around the state, including restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts and automotive repair centers.
Crystal Gardner said the bookkeeping operation was downstairs, in the center of the basement and away from any windows. The sensory deprivation became depressing.
In September of last year, under the name C & T’s Adventures, Crystal and Tristan Gardner purchased a vacant property alongside Route 7 in which a late merchant had manufactured and sold moccasins. Some of his inventory remained, along with an industrial sewing machine.
The moccasins are being sold while the sewing machine remains a fixture of interest in the back of the store.
Crystal Gardner sits in a comfortable gaming chair while doing her bookkeeping chores. She walks a few paces to the sales counter whenever her services are needed in ringing out a customer. She likes the arrangement better than working in the basement of her house.
“It’s kind of nice to leave home and go to work,” she said.
The store is open Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. During mornings early in the week, Crystal Gardner is on the road and making site visits to the customers of Quality Bookkeeping Service.
The Gardners entered the meat business in 2011 to access a new agricultural market. Even with the store’s opening, their beef and pork products are still being sold online, in select stores around the area and at the Bennington Farmers’ Market, where Hill Top Farm has a booth. The animals are all raised in Pownal, but the processing takes place elsewhere in the state.
“Because the beef is all organically certified, it has to go to a USDA-certified organic butcher,” Crystal Gardner said. “I go all the way to Maple Ridge Meats in Benson. It’s a three-hour — give or take — haul, round-trip.”
Crystal Gardner said business had been better than expected in the new store.
“I’m a big buy-local type of guy,” Dennis Burke said as he placed packages of maple sausage and beef liver on the sales counter. “I’ve been watching as they fixed up the place and stopped in after they were open."
Burke, a Western Massachusetts native now living in Pownal, had recently relocated from Delta Junction, Alaska — a city of less than a thousand people about 100 miles southeast of Fairbanks. He appreciates the proximity of food choices in Bennington County.
“Our local supermarket roof collapsed in the snow last year,” Burke said. “It was a hundred miles to the next one.”
There are two other structures on the Hill Top Farm Meat property. The Gardner family has plans to develop them.
“Phase two is the red building, potentially,” Crystal Gardner said. “We want to do a one-bedroom apartment there. We’ve had some people ask us to look at doing a laundromat.”
Where a partially collapsed metal building now sits, the family is looking to see if the town septic line can be extended to the building’s foundation. Crystal Gardner said two more one-bedroom apartments could be built there and rented as housing for teachers or visiting nurses.
Before this work, there are plans to grade the parking lot to eliminate the ponding that occurred during the first three weeks of business.
The need to get up from her desk and switch from bookkeeper to retailer of meats, moccasins and other products is appealing, according to Crystal Gardner. The occupational variety makes a shift more enjoyable. When the bookkeeping chores typically slow during the summer months, she and her full-timer — her sister — can escape from behind their desks and work on another revenue source.
“It’s great,” Crystal Gardner said. “We take a break, and we go to our veggie patches. Instead of doing bookwork, we go pick veggies for the farmers’ market.”