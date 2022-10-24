BENNINGTON — Mari Bennett is much more than a florist. She’s a third-generation Vermonter, organic vegetable farmer, and enthusiastic about generously sharing her wisdom and flora with the community.
The plants at her new storefront, Abuela’s Plant Boutique, came from plants she’s grown herself on her land in Shaftsbury.
Visitors are welcome inside to not only place orders for bouquets, but to sit in one of the many rooms, bring a book and relax amongst the plants.
Bennett has seen people come in saying, “I can breathe better here. Is it the plants doing this to me?” To which she replies, “Honestly is. It slows your pulse down and it’s a proven fact that it calms.”
The experience at Abuela’s, Spanish for “grandma,” truly feels like a visit to grandma’s; you won’t leave empty-handed. Bennet offers plant clippings to all visitors and will provide a wealth of information about how to grow, root and care for them.
“What does a seed cost?,” Bennett rhetorically asks. Over the past season, Bennet has fed a handful of families with her hydroponically grown vegetables, including cucumbers and tomatoes.
“I share with the whole neighborhood … tomatoes, anything you need. Just take it, please,” Bennett says in earnest.
She plans to provide a hydroponic growing workshop, free of charge, to the community between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Bennett has familial roots in growing and sharing plants; her mother was the original owner of The Gift Garden in 1975.
“I was 15 years old. The next day was my birthday, I got my driver’s license. She threw the keys and said ‘now you’re a delivery person.’”
Bennett then ventured into organic vegetable farming as she was raising her own family. “But, I would still go back every Valentine’s Day and work for mom. That was the #1 holiday.”
Bennett’s mom passed away in December 2021. While they were standing in the same spot they’d stood every Valentine’s Day for 45 years, one of the last things she remembers her mom saying is “It doesn’t get any better than this.”
The idea for her storefront sprouted after reflecting on her mom’s passing.
“I so enjoy doing flower work, I love my greenhouse and telling people about plants. There’s a need to [provide] a calm, not-rushed atmosphere.”
Bennett’s family would call her mother’s store “Grammy’s.” Now we have a place in the community to call “Abuela’s.”
Abuela’s Plant Boutique is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. It is located in the Benmont Mill at 160 Benmont Ave. in Bennington.