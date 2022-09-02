BENNINGTON — The Town of Bennington is partnering with the Vermont Department of Health to make free COVID-19 test kits available. The antigen test kits were offered to municipalities, libraries and food shelves as a way to ensure that as many kits are distributed as widely as possible.
The kits will be given away on a first come, first served basis, on Friday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 8:30 a.m., and again on that same day from 3:30 to 5 p.m., while supplies last. The location is the parking lot behind the fire station at 130 River St. in Bennington.
The antigen test kits being given out are manufactured by AccessBio, lot number CP21L68. These kits may have a printed expiration date of April 2022 on the box. However, that expiration date has been extended through October 2022. A copy of the letter from the manufacturer specifying that important change is available on the Town’s website at benningtonvt.org/free-covid-test-kits-pickup-september-9/.