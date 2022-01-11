WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — What does food have to do with justice? Find out at an event on Thursday.
Wild Oats Food Co-op’s board committee on anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion announced its inaugural panel in a community engagement series: a virtual panel on Food Justice and Insecurity in the Berkshires at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13.
It will host Gwendolyn VanSant, CEO and founding director of Multicultural BRIDGE; Carol DeMayo, Williamstown Food Pantry; and Taylor McClennen, president of Williams College WRAPS, as panelists who will share their insights and prescriptions on how to alleviate food inequality and insecurity in our community.
Register to receive the Zoom link at: https://bit.ly/3r5r2bX.