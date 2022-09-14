BENNINGTON — Fidium Fiber will be on site during Thursday Night Live! from 5 to 7 p.m. to answer questions about the fiber internet service. The first hundred visitors to the Fidium booth, located at the Bennington Downtown Splash Pad, will receive a coupon for a free ice cream or hot dog from Gassaway’s Tastee Freeze.
Fidium is partnering with the Better Bennington Corp. for this week's outdoor concert, part of a weekly series.
The company is investing in the greater Bennington community by building an all-fiber network connecting more than 12,000 homes in the area, partnering with the Southwestern Chamber of Commerce, supporting the Back to School Backpack event and more. Fidium offers speeds up to 2-gigs, which allows customers to connect dozens of devices simultaneously, without contracts, data caps, required bundles or hassles.
To learn more, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, instagram.com/fidiumfiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber.