POWNAL — Fidium Fiber is expanding service coverage of its all-fiber internet network in Pownal, with construction to bring Fidium to more than 1,400 local homes and businesses. Construction has already started in some locations, with further build-out scheduled for the coming weeks. Through this expansion, hundreds of homes and small businesses in the community will have access to Fidium’s multi-gig speed fiber internet service.
The work of installing new fiber optic lines along roads and in public utility areas requires some digging and climbing of utility poles. Crews will be working along the edge of private property within the public right-of-way and/or public utility easements. This work may require some temporary traffic detours, noise and dust. Paint markings and/or flags may be placed in areas where construction is active. Flags will be removed once work is complete in the area. Crews will work quickly, cleaning up after themselves and will aim to minimize any disruption.
The company asked for patience as work proceeds. More information on the fiber build progress will be shared with town and city officials, as well as residents. Mailers, door hangers and construction alerts will be distributed to keep the public informed, and Fidium representatives will be visiting neighborhoods to share more about what to expect during construction and how to sign up to be the first notified as soon as service is ready to install.
To learn more about the fiber internet construction process and sign up for updates, visit FidiumFiber.com/Expanding. Citizens with specific construction questions or concerns should contact 877-769-4771.
A construction map can be fund at https://www.batchgeo.com/map/pownal-fidium-july-2023. Maps show the general area where construction will take place. To check your address for service availability, visit FidiumFiber.com.