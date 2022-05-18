BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $11.6 million to the State of Vermont to reimburse the costs of providing testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Public Assistance grants will go to the Vermont Agency of Human Services for contracting to provide testing services for the public at large and for those who needed tests to access state facilities.
One grant of $2.7 million will reimburse the cost of setting up and operating a statewide network of testing sites and wraparound services between September and December 2021.
A second grant of roughly $9 million will pay the costs of administering 180,289 tests required for the safe opening and operations of state facilities, including employees and visitors at state buildings, between October 2021 and January 2022. That also included inmates, staff, and visitors at correctional facilities; students, staff, and visitors at public and non-profit schools; residents, staff, and visitors at non-profit long-term care facilities; and staff, campers, and visitors at public and non-profit summer camps.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the State of Vermont with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”
FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. So far, FEMA has provided almost $356 million in grants to Vermont to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.
Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program is available at https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit. To learn more about the COVID-19 response in Vermont, please visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4532.