BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center recently announced that Dr. Allison Niemi, a family physician, joined the SVMC Pownal Campus and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
For the past 17 years, Niemi has worked as a family medicine physician at Shaftsbury Medical Associates in Shaftsbury. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians, and the Christian Medical and Dental Association.
Niemi has served as the medical director of Bennington Project Independenceand has also volunteered on its board. She was the chairwoman of the department of family medicine at SVMC from 2015 to 2018.
Niemi completed her undergraduate studies at James Madison University in Virginia, her medical degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and her residency in family medicine at the Medical College of Georgia. She was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and the recipient of the Howard C. Silver Memorial Student Fellowship for Outstanding Community Service in Family Medicine. In addition, she was given the American Medical Women’s Association Glasgow Memorial Scholastic Achievement Award.
SVMC’s Pownal Campus offers comprehensive medical care for children and adults, obstetrics, health promotion and wellness programs, and on-site blood draw services. The office is located at 7237 Route 7 in Pownal. Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 802-681-2780 for an appointment. Language assistance services, free of charge, are available at 800-367-9559.