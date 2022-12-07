MONTPELIER — Vermont's retail cannabis retail market remains relatively new, and the state Cannabis Control Board met recently to go over the types of licenses, their intended uses and limitations.
Commissioner Kyle Harris gave a full walkthrough at the board's Nov. 30 meeting, beginning with the cultivator license that allows license holders to grow cannabis indoors, outdoors or both. These licensees can dry cannabis, a process that needs to occur before cannabis can be consumed.
They can package the cannabis and create "pre-rolls," the term for pre-rolled cannabis joints. Cultivators also can sell clones, or rooted cuttings from cannabis plants, to dispensaries.
Cultivators cannot sell concentrates, and that includes kief, a fine THC powder that comes off the cannabis flower. Cannabis products are also off the table for cultivators. Harris said “there’s been some confusion” when it comes to the defining cannabis and cannabis products.
Under the rules of the board, cannabis products are any product made from cannabis that has undergone an additional process other than drying and being packaged. Edibles and concentrates are a good example of cannabis products.
Cultivators are also not allowed to sell directly to the public.
A wholesaler license allows the licensee to purchase cannabis and cannabis products, and sell them to licensed distributors. In other words, they are the cannabis middle man. They cannot sell directly to the public.
A testing laboratory license allows licensees to test cannabis products from another licensee or a member of the public. This is an important license, because all cannabis products must be tested before coming to market. The labs cannot sell cannabis to the public.
Manufacture license holders can create products from the cannabis plant like edibles, oils, tinctures and other products. There are several tiers that determine what type of extraction process that license holder can use and how much that manufacturer can sell.
Tier three manufacturers can use any process, including more advanced extractions, like CO2 extraction or flammable solvent chemical extraction.
Tier one and two manufacturers are limited to mechanical, water-based, food based and heat/pressure-based extractions.
The retailer license allows licensees to purchase cannabis and cannabis products from other license holders to sell to the general public. This is the only license that allows for the sale of cannabis to the general public.
The last type of license is the integrated license. They are only available to those who held a medical cannabis program dispensary registration on April 1. An integrated license allows license holders to engage in all previously mentioned licensed activities.
The Cannabis Control Board processes each license application separately.