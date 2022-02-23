Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Ewes await spring to give birth

These expecting ewes, seen at Wing & A Prayer Farm in Shaftsbury on Wednesday, are due to give birth this spring. Above: Pandora, a Shetland Valais blacknose ewe, is pregnant with twins. All ewes behind her are also pregnant and are due to give birth to their lambs beginning in late March up until May. Left: Another pregnant ewe at the farm.

