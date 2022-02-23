Pandora, a Shetland Valais blacknose ewe, is pregnant with twins. All ewes behind her are also pregnant and are due to give birth to their lambs beginning in late March up until May.
photos by Isabel Wissner — Bennington Banner
A pregnant ewe at Wing & A Prayer Farm in Shaftsbury. All ewes in her enclosure are pregnant and are due to give birth to their lambs beginning in late March up until May.
Isabel Wissner — Bennington Banner
These expecting ewes, seen at Wing & A Prayer Farm in Shaftsbury on Wednesday, are due to give birth this spring. Above: Pandora, a Shetland Valais blacknose ewe, is pregnant with twins. All ewes behind her are also pregnant and are due to give birth to their lambs beginning in late March up until May. Left: Another pregnant ewe at the farm.