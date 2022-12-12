Amy Jensen, center, daughter of the owner of Jensen's Restaurant in Bennington, donates food to the Harvest House Soup Kitchen on Monday as Jensen's restaurant closes. Chris Wright, left collects the donations.
Jensen's Restaurant on North Street in Bennington thanks its loyal customers as it closes its doors after 62 years.
Stewart Cairns — Bennington Banner
Amy Jensen, center, daughter of the owner of Jensen's Restaurant in Bennington, donates food to the Harvest House Soup Kitchen on Monday as Jensen's restaurant closes. Chris Wright, left collects the donations.