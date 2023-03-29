BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced that physician assistant Emily Winans D’Amario has joined SVMC ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
D’Amario earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the LeMoyne College in New York. She received a bachelor’s in biology from Union College in New York. She is certified by the National Committee on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Most recently, D’Amario has worked as a physician assistant at Albany Medical Center’s EmUrgentCare and as a patient care technician at St. Peter’s Hospital, both in New York.
ExpressCare is at 120 Hospital Drive. It shares space with the Respiratory Evaluation Center, which features negative-pressure air exchange throughout.
Open seven days a week — including holidays, except Thanksgiving and Christmas — ExpressCare is a walk-in clinic. No appointment is necessary. ExpressCare offers care for minor illnesses and injuries to patients of all ages. For more information, call 802-440-4077.