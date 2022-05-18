DOVER — A total of 20 Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders were recognized on May 12 during the Southern Vermont Economy Summit. With sponsorship from the Vermont Futures Project, the Southern Vermont Young Professionals and the Shires Young Professionals conducted the annual recognition event which celebrates young people from the Bennington and Windham regions. Individuals were nominated based on their work as community leaders and volunteers, and for their professional accomplishments and commitment to serving the region.
“We wanted to send folks home with something special,” said Casey Haynes of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, home to SoVTYPs. “Something that served not only as a connection to the mountains and valleys of Southern Vermont, but also as a reminder of the communities here that thrive because of their involvement.”
Treeline Terrains provided topographical wooden carved desk displays representing the landscape of southern Vermont. These were gifted to each awardee.
Once nominated, each Emerging Leader was asked to submit an application which described their career and community service accomplishments. Many responses were characterized by a desire to cultivate change in their communities.
Martha Cornwell, a physician assistant, farmer and Shaftsbury Select Board member, said, “This year I became the youngest and first woman of color to represent Shaftsbury on the Select Board. I am very proud to have helped create a broad coalition of BIPOC, elder, young, working parents, small business owner citizens to help transform the Shaftsbury of tomorrow.”
Sarah Krinsky, co-owner of W. Collective said, “After participating in several pop-up markets and speaking with fellow women-business owners, I felt the need to create a platform that would allow us to collaborate, network and empower each other and our businesses.”
All of the 2022 Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders will be nominated for the Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Rising Star awards.
The 2022 Emerging Leaders of Southern Vermont are: Adriana Negrón Trujillo, Brattleboro; Alana Harte, Ed.D., Bennington; Allison Wright, Warwick; Alyssa Irizarry, Pownal; Amir Mohammad Samar, Brattleboro; Anna Griffith, Marlboro; Asher Edelson, Bennington; Carissa Brewton, Brattleboro; Carolyn Gilbert, Bennington; Jennifer Luty, Dorset; Keith Marks, Putney; Laetitia LeBail, Walpole; Maggie Rubick, Manchester Center; Martha Cornwell, Shaftsbury; Natalie Philpot, Manchester Center; Nicole Koziara, East Dummerston; Nikolas Katrick, Marlboro; Samantha Pearce, Danby; Sarah Krinsky, Bennington and Stephanie Eames, North Bennington.