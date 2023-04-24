WILMINGTON — Deerfield Valley Communications Union District has signed a construction contract with Sertex Broadband Solutions for the initial phase of constructing and installing a fiber optic network in Southern Vermont. This marks a significant step toward making DVFiber’s community-owned fiber network a reality, targeting the most underserved areas at the outset.
DVFiber was established in 2020 to ensure that all on-grid households and businesses within the 24-member-town district have access to reliable, high-speed internet service. With this in mind, DVFiber has been working hard over the past three years to secure funding and establish partnerships with reputable companies, like Sertex, to help it achieve its goals.
Sertex, founded in 1999, is a regional expert in fiber optic network deployment, committed to providing high-quality services that effectively support the installation of high bandwidth systems, DVFiber said in a statement. The company's mission is to deploy broadband infrastructure that is reliable, affordable and built to last, focusing first in unserved and underserved areas.
After a competitive bid process, Sertex was deemed the best fit for this project, as its mission and culture aligned with DVFiber's. Sertex’s deployment crews will soon begin connecting thousands of residents and businesses.
"We are proud to partner with DVFiber in expanding digital infrastructure in Southern Vermont," said Michael Solitro, CEO and founder of Sertex, in the statement. "Gigabit connectivity is life-changing in rural areas, as it opens new doors for remote work, education, medical care and economic opportunity."
This partnership is a significant milestone for DVFiber. Steven John, chairman of DVFiber, expressed eagerness to see trucks and crews installing its fiber network.
DVFiber received grant funding from the Vermont Community Broadband Board, which is speeding up the construction of its high-speed fiber optic network to the neediest Vermonters.
DVFiber and Sertex are expected to start construction later this month, so district residents should start seeing DVFiber and Sertex trucks in their neighborhoods.
For more information about DVFiber and its mission, visit dvfiber.net.