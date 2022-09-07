MANCHESTER — For years, the parking lot behind 4993 Main St., the building that houses Walgreens Pharmacy and M&T Bank, has been a seemingly solution-proof problem.
Between poor drainage, state stormwater regulations and the complications of working out a property sale or trade, if it wasn’t one thing, it was another.
But a potential solution emerged Tuesday night — one that would re-landscape the property, address the drainage problems and finally allow businesses on Historic Main Street to use the parking spaces directly behind the building.
The larger parking lot has two owners: the town of Manchester, and 4993 Main St. LLC, the principal of which is Peter Keelan.
The Select Board did not take action on the proposal, which is not yet final, but got an update on progress from interim Town Manager Leslie Perra.
“I wanted to bring this up,” Perra, attending her first meeting as interim manager, told the board. “You need to know this has been pulled together.”
In an update during the “other business” section of an otherwise short meeting, Perra and Main Street property owner Bill Drunsic presented a potential compromise in which 4993 Main St. LLC would pay for half of the improvements, estimated at $341,000. Drunsic said Keelan had agreed to a 50 percent split of the costs.
A phone message for Keelan on Wednesday morning was not returned by press time.
The town would pay the remainder — about $170,500 if the cost estimate holds firm. Drunsic suggested that the town’s Parking Mitigation Fund — into which Main Street businesses, including his, have paid — be used as part of the town’s share.
The fund had a balance of $64,831 as of Wednesday, town Accounting and Finance Director Michael DeCubellis said.
The plan would no longer involve the sale of property, Perra said Wednesday. That makes things easier: A transfer involving the Taconic & Green Regional School District would require that all nine towns in the district vote to approve the deal.
Asked by Select Board Chairman Ivan Beattie what his role in the plan was, Drunsic answered, “Facilitator. I was brought in by myself … I brought the two parties together.”
"We've talked about this thing for decades," Beattie said. "It seems like maybe you've come up with a reasonable solution in a short period of time."
Drunsic said he was approached by a third party, indicating that Keelan was looking to resolve the situation. A deal would align with Drunsic’s interests as the owner of the Factory Point National Bank building: He has advocated for a solution to the problem for some time, and he paid into the Parking Mitigation Fund.
For years, the lot behind 4993 Main St. has been a bone of contention and, according to several observers, a bit of an eyesore. When it wasn’t under water — a result of stormwater draining off the roof of the building, and not draining away — the lot was in such rough shape that few cars parked there.
That has raised hackles with Main Street business owners who need parking spaces for employees, and property owners who don’t want those workers using spaces meant for customers.
The proposed fix put forward Tuesday night would:
• excavate the property and install 3 feet of crushed stone that would act as a holding tank for stormwater. At present, the ground under the lot is clay, which does not drain well.
• install a 2-inch pipe connecting from that holding area to existing stormwater infrastructure on Main Street, with the goal of keeping the flow of stormwater.
• landscape the lot so that the space immediately behind the building would have five parallel parking spaces, a loading zone for trucks, and a median with grass and trees.
• remove a utility pole on the site.
• plant trees along the parking lot’s border with the Manchester Elementary Middle School’s playing field.
• and pave the entire lot.
The result would be a total of 60 spaces.
The board will take up the plan again, and consider potential financing options, at its next scheduled meeting.
In other business
In other business, Perra told the board that workers from Grindline Skateparks of Seattle, the design-build contractor of the Manchester Skatepark at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park, have arrived in town and have begun preliminary work on the park’s second phase.
It was announced last month that a fundraising effort to build the second phase, doubling its size to about 16,000 square feet, had met its goal. However, a good part of the pledged funds are contingent upon the work being finished this year.
A vote on easements for the Manchester Rail Trail was tabled to the next meeting, as part of the easement package for the trail is still being completed.