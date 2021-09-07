MANCHESTER — A Manchester Select Board meeting on possible ways to spend more than $1 million in federal aid and a pending police car purchase was bound to be interesting.
But it was parking on Main Street in historic downtown Manchester Center that dominated the board's discussion on Tuesday night: where it's allowed and not, and which businesses are helped or harmed by the current configuration that removes parking spaces so customers can enjoy al fresco meals in the age of the coronavirus.
In the end, Bob Gasperetti, the owner of Epoch Artisans Gallery at 4927 Main St., walked away without the resolution he had sought — a chain placed at boundary of neighboring Christos' Pizza and Pasta's share of the sidewalk, so their business doesn't encroach on his property, and at least one more parking space in front of his gallery.
"We barely made it through 2020," he told the board. " I'm just looking for some fairness."
But the discussion left the board understanding why Gasperetti finds the current situation unworkable, and touched off a lengthy and wide-ranging discussion of how Manchester might address outdoor dining and parking downtown in the long term.
"If this is something more permanent, it needs to be something that works for everyone," board member Heidi Chamberlain said.
Gasperetti said the current outdoor dining set-up takes seven parking spots out of circulation, while there's a 10-minute parking only sign in front of his gallery, and no such sign on the other side of the street, despite a 2020 vote by the Select Board establishing such a space on either side.
Gasperetti claimed that Mystic Cafe & Wine Bar hasn't had enough hours to warrant the parking spaces its outdoor dining occupies. Mystic co-owner Jak Benardete challenged that assertion, saying the eatery has been hampered by a lack of staffing, but is open far more than the 12 hours a week Gasperetti claimed.
The Epoch owner also charged that tables from Christos' are encroaching on his property and in the alleyway between the two buildings. The dispute between the two businesses became evident during the discussion, when he and restaurant owner Christos Alexiou, both attending in person, began arguing about where the property line sits in the alley between their buildings.
Board Chairman Ivan Beattie intervened, insisting that the two business owners address him and not each other. "I can see why [O'Keefe] is reluctant to get involved" in their dispute, he said.
Beattie and fellow board members were sympathetic to Gasperetti's plight. But they said it didn't make sense to change the rules this late in the summer tourism season, since a public hearing on the changes would have to be publicized. But members including Beattie, Chamberlain and Laurie Kunz were open to working on the outdoor dining setup and parking rules over the winter, and urged the business owners to collaborate on a solution in the meantime.
"Maybe there's a way to work together," Chamberlain said. "I don't think 10-minute parking is going away."
"[Outdoor dining] has worked quite well," Beattie said. "I'm sure there's a way, if we allowed it on a more permanent basis, to have it configured in a way that works for everyone. ... We have intelligent people here, and we're all neighbors."
O'Keefe agreed that the current set-up could use some adjustment for next season. The temporary access ramps in place now are showing their wear after more than a year of steady use, he said. But he argued against Gasperetti's request for a chain, saying the law requires that patrons have Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access and egress. He also said the request "seemed kind of punitive."
Bill Drunsic, whose Factory Point National Bank building is home to Mystic Cafe & Wine Bar and the Union Underground, said his tenants have also struggled with the availability of parking on Main Street. "But they're OK with it, because they think and agree what we have done to accommodate businesses during COVID in the larger picture improves the vitality of Main Street," he said.
Drunsic also suggested that if the parking space was not designated for 10 minutes, someone could occupy it for hours while having lunch. "I'd suggest you're in a better spot with that situation than an open spot," he said.
"We would take our chances on that," Gasperetti replied, adding that customers of his gallery have told him about their difficulty in finding parking spaces.
Another issue Gasperetti raised was the way some visitors have moved barricades on the east side of the street near the Mystic Cafe & Wine Bar and the Union Underground to create a parking space where none exists. O'Keefe agreed that those obstacles, intended to prevent use of that space, are easily moved.
Drunsic, who owns the building where both restaurants operate, said he moved them back into place himself on Tuesday and would address the situation. He said he'd accept partial blame for his clients not paying more personal attention to the situation.
Drunsic also said that the town could do a better job of informing visitors entering the historic downtown where they can find off-street parking. But Manchester resident Sylvia Jolivette was skeptical that signs would address the concerns or change the behavior of visitors accustomed to parking as close to the front door as possible.
"You're knocking your head against a brick wall trying to direct or control people where they are going to park. Enforcement is not possible," she said. "People are going to park where they damn want to park."
Jolivette and Drunsic agreed that the town should move forward on improving the parking lot behind Walgreens. But that's easier said than done, O'Keefe said, noting the significant drainage problems on that parcel. He said, and Director of Planning and Zoning Janet Hurley confirmed, there are also legal issues standing between the lot's current lumpy condition and a smoothly paved future.
"We're still going to pursue something there, but it's not going to be a quick solution" Hurley said. She suggested reaching back to a solution that apparently worked in the 1990s — a shared parking agreement with private lot owners, in which an agreed-upon percentage of spaces are set aside for public use.