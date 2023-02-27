BENNINGTON — Bennington’s popping.
Starting Saturday — and continuing every Saturday through April — the Better Bennington Corp. is sponsoring a pop-up market at 341 Main Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“My hope is people will come to the pop-up and then go shop in the downtown or have a bite to eat and drink,” said BBC Executive Director Jenny Dewar. And, she added, “any business that can’t afford a brick-and-mortar (store), this is the perfect way to have people come to them.”
This is the third pop-up this winter. The first was held in December and had about seven or eight vendors; the second popped up on Feb. 10 was held for three days and had 17 vendors.
“They went really, really well,” Dewar said. The second pop-up, she said, “was packed.”
Past participants included A Crooked Barn Charcuterie, Crazy Creations, Lodestar Lights, Deb Higgins Art, Boho Folk-Furniture Reimagined, Divine Spirit, Js Grass Fed Garden, Threat Neutralized Bakery, Wicked Sniffer Products, 802 Vintage Boutique, Anchors Away Boutique, Highland Farm, M&J’s Taste of Home (Sweets), Caroline’s Scottish Bakery/Corian Cutting Board, Golden Leaf Designs, and Sap House Design. Those businesses offered treats, art, jewelry, fancy candles, food, pottery, and more.
Dewar is looking for a food vendor to set up on the sidewalk out front on pop-up day.
She said the optimal number of vendors is around 13, and she has already heard from vendors hoping to reserve a space for the $50 fee. Dewar said she expects the vendors to change from week to week. These are small business owners who typically rely on festivals and similar venues during the warm weather months.
The pop-up shops, she said, “brought people who don’t normally come to Main Street or downtown.” So it’s a win-win for downtown.
Dewar said she will be on site selling Downtown Dollars that can be used at participating businesses. She said BBC would have a list of those businesses by Saturday.
“So if someone want to buy a gift, a great gift is Downtown Dollars,” she said.
Any vendor interested in participating can contact Dewar at director@betterbennington.com. She said the 17 past vendors were offered ‘first dibs” on space, but now the pop-up space is open to all.