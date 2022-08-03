WILMINGTON — A couple wants to make doughnuts for the community to bring home.
Andrew and Elizabeth Christo, who split their time between their residences in Whitingham and the Boston area, are proposing the construction of a kitchen to produce coffee and doughnuts to be sold via carry out only at 24 West Main St. They own the property.
“We’d like to do a drive-up pickup window for online orders where there was formerly a drive-up teller window for the bank,” states their application to the Wilmington Development Review Board.
Most recently, the property was a design center for condo kitchens. Earlier, it had been a bank.
The couple’s plan calls for having customers walk in and pick up their food or use the drive-through window.
“The business will include two offices, a bathroom, a large kitchen with dry storage, a small mercantile area and associated closets and smaller storage areas,” states the application. “Donuts will be produced on-site in a commercial kitchen.”
Proposed is the replacement of three double-hung windows with a single sliding drive-through window, which would be similar in nature to the pre-existing bank teller window that had been in the same location in 2011, and a new rear service door for bringing in and out supplies, trash, ingredients, and other materials. The application to the DRB for conditional use must meet standards of the historic district.
The couple is considering naming the business Mt. Dough to play off the name of the nearby West Dover-based ski resort Mount Snow. Their timeline will depend on supply chain issues, Andrew Christo told the Reformer.
After the DRB hearing closed Monday, the board has 45 days to issue a decision.