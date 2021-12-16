MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont at the crossroads of fall and winter can mean only one thing: random, crazy weather.
Meteorologists expected the highs Thursday to break records for seasonal warmth.
That doesn’t upset Geoff Hatheway, co-owner and operator of the 709-acre Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, who said he doesn’t let the wonky weather — like Thursday’s 60-plus degrees — grind his gears. In fact, he expects the weather to go haywire this time of year.
“This is New England and specifically Vermont. Last year, this time, we had 3 feet of snow. This year, it’s 60 degrees. We’ve been through this every year. It comes and goes,” Hatheway said Thursday. “It’s just part of the deal when you’re up here in Southern Vermont. What’s the old saying about the weather? Wait five minutes ...”
Wonky weather is new normal
Nicole Lobiondo, a meteorologist with Accuweather, said Thursday that strange weather in December is typical, as cold and warm air face off over the region.
“December is an interesting month for much of the Northeast. You get these flows of cold air coming down from Canada, and then warm air trying to fight its way farther north. It’s the warm air’s last-ditch effort before winter settles in,” Lobiondo said.
Further adding to the warmth, warm water in the Gulf of Mexico — much above average for this time of year — added warm moisture to the atmosphere, Lobiondo said; as such, warm Decembers can seem even warmer than usual.
“It’s hard to say that things ‘in the now’ are because of climate change. I feel that wonky weather is becoming the new normal,” Lobiondo said.
Optimistic for another cold, snowy winter
Hatheway, his silent Magic partners and other ski areas are optimistic that the December rush to the mountains will be on, despite the warm spike.
“This won’t hurt the holiday period, so it’s not the end of the world,” Hatheway said. “We always look on the sunny side. Even when it’s 60 degrees and sunny.”
The coming weekend’s weather gives Hatheway reason to be a glass-half-full kind of guy. Accuweather reported that Thursday’s warmth will begin dissipating by Friday morning. A cold front moving through the Northeast on Thursday night will cut short the record-challenging warmth, as temps inch closer to normal for December, according to Accuweather.
Come Saturday, low pressure will develop along the front, and an area of high pressure in Quebec will funnel colder air into Vermont. This will lead to the potential for snow, which Hatheway is banking on for his opening day on Saturday.
About a foot in high terrain
“Literally, this coming weekend it’s going to snow 6 to 10 inches. Then it’s cold all next week, and we’re back to making snow,” Hatheway said.
Over at Stratton Mountain, the resort’s Andrew Kimiecik said the sunshine was a welcome treat, “an ode to spring skiing,” with many grabbing lunch at the outdoor picnic tables and on the deck of Grizzly’s, a restaurant at the resort. The mountain opened for the season at the end of November.
“We enjoyed the sunshine and soft snow on 37 trails and a great variety of early terrain. [Thursday] was the calm before the storm, as we are looking forward to expected snow accumulation Saturday and a great weekend of skiing and riding,” Kimiecik said.
Lobiondo confirmed Kimiecik’s outlook and Hatheway’s estimates, even upping the count to 12 inches of snow in the higher elevations.
“The next weather system comes Saturday and into Sunday, where we are expecting a pretty decent snow event for New England, Vermont and New Hampshire. It’s great news for the ski areas,” said Lobiondo, an avid snowboarder and instructor from Pennsylvania.
She said that Southern Vermonters should not be lulled by a warm Thursday and Friday.
“[Thursday’s] high was around 56, [Friday’s] high is 48, so it will be almost 10 degrees colder. As we go into Saturday, the high only gets up to 43 for you guys, and the same with Sunday. So it’s a big change to cold coming this weekend,” Lobiondo said.
Lobiondo checked the outlook for Killington, Stowe, Okemo and Stratton reports, and she said it seemed a lot of them have good snow bases, around 20 inches.
“That’s good for a base. But with the warm temperatures today and tomorrow, with highs getting above freezing, that’s really mild. It’s going to be a rough night for the ski areas [Thursday night], but I think the saving grace will come this weekend,” she said.
Smaller amounts in lower elevations
In Bennington County, lower elevations will see an accumulation of 1 to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather advisory on Thursday.
In Windham County, snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is possible, Lobiondo said.
The service reported low confidence in prediction of amounts and types of precipitation in its advisory, which was issued early Thursday morning.
There is a possibility that a storm track along the northern U.S. will tap into enough cold air to produce snow next week, increasing the odds for a white Christmas, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski, in a report Thursday.
Even without a significant accumulation of natural snow, lower and more seasonable temperatures should allow many ski resorts to make snow, especially at night, Pydynowski said.
Conditions by the end of the weekend and into next week will trend closer to normal in the entire region, the meteorologist said.
"Although there does not appear to be any true Arctic air in the offing for the Northeast for the days leading up to Christmas, it will feel much more like December with temperatures generally within a few degrees of normal," Pydynowski said.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, most of New England experienced springlike warmth and as far north as Burlington, the city was projected to break its record of 54, a temp that’s held since 1982.
In sunny Manchester
In Manchester, temps peaked near 60 in the afternoon, as walkers, workers and shoppers stripped off some layers for their springlike, fall and near-winter day.
Brooks Addington of Dorset was one of many who took to the streets in between calls at work, where he’s CEO of Tost Beverages in Manchester.
“Today, I had a call in 15 minutes and I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m going to do 10 minutes there and 10 back, and try to get out,’” Addington said.
“Hands down,” he’s walked more in November and December than in recent memory, he said; a dedicated walker, Addington walks “whenever the weather is remotely conducive to walking.” It’s one of his primary means of exercise, along with hiking.
“I live on a dirt road, and it gets really icy, and you really can’t walk it in the wintertime,” he noted.
Addington’s circuitous route took him right by Danielle Madore, a truck driver from Westminster, who was making a run to a Main Street worksite for her employer, XPO Logistics.
She said the lovely weather makes the workload a little bit lighter.
“It’s beautiful,” Madore said, quickly surveying the late afternoon air right before she hopped in her truck to finish the day’s pickups and deliveries.
Asked if she thought about cutting out of work early because of the spring temps, Madore said XPO was too good for her to be tempted.
“I think we all want to do that, but I actually love my job,” Madore said.