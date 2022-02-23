MANCHESTER — The town Development Review Board has begun assessing plans for the Northshire Community Field House, while its supporters continue promoting the Manchester facility there and in the seven other towns where it will be on the ballot.
Planned for Dana M. Thompson Memorial Park, the 74,000-square-foot field house would include a regulation-sized indoor running track, a 45-foot high climbing tower, multipurpose courts that would accommodate a variety of sports, workout rooms and meeting space. It’s on the ballot as an advisory question in Danby, Dorset, Londonderry, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Peru and Sunderland.
While those ballots are nonbinding, they will give proponents an idea of whether there’s an appetite for the shared financial responsibility they’ve proposed for the $14 million project. Towns would still need to ask their voters to approve funding the project. Manchester would pay the largest share, at $3 million.
Proponents have come up with suggested bond-financed contributions for each town, depending on grand list value and distance from Manchester. In return for that support, residents of participating towns would get a substantial discount on membership fees for the facility.
The Right Track Foundation, represented by Manchester business owner and developer William Drunsic, has paid the “soft costs” of the project, including architecture by Kirk Moore of BMA Architects & Planners and consulting work by Cynthia Gubb and Seth Bongartz of Gubb & Bongartz Nonprofit Consulting LLC. The Right Track Foundation has pledged to contribute $3.5 million to construction, with the intention of leveraging public and private contributions.
The goal, Drunsic told the Development Review Board, is “a facility that can serve the larger community of the Northshire … an indoor space that promotes health, wellness and community spirit.”
According to information provided by proponents, the field house will cost $740,000 to operate annually. It’s anticipated that memberships and rental income will generate a combined $930,000 yearly, of which $100,000 will be set aside for future capital needs.
The Right Track Foundation will guarantee a balanced budget for the first five years of operation, proponents said.
Some observers have questioned why the project is undergoing permit review before the advisory votes take place. But Drunsic explained to the Development Review Board that after years of considering similar projects — a community center for seniors and teens was contemplated as early as 2005 — he felt it was time to move ahead, or not at all.
“We’re kind of on the fast track for a number of reasons,” he said. “Sometimes things are conceptualized 10 years before they get built. ... If we’re going to do this, let’s decide if we want it, and do it, or don’t do it.”
The Development Review Board, meeting last Wednesday night, spent three and a half hours questioning Drunsic and Moore about the project, from overall intent to fine detail, such as landscaping, building material colors and utilities. The board did not vote on the permit, instead continuing the hearing pending a site visit scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Moore told the board the design, choice of building materials and colors are intended to keep the structure from looking like a standard prefabricated metal building. The use of those materials, he said, will also greatly reduce maintenance costs.
“There’s literally nothing on this building that has to be painted,” Moore said.
There was discussion of whether the design incorporates elements or colors from Manchester’s existing architecture — and whether it's possible to make a 74,000-foot metal building reflect that.
“It’s a big building. And it’s tough to make a big building look small,” board Chairman Tim Waker said.
Board member Ray Ferrarin said he appreciated Moore’s efforts, but also agreed with town Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley that there were opportunities to include “more vernacular related to Manchester history,” such as marble or timber frame, in the design or the landscaping.
“It’s not a big box as you’re saying. It’s minor issues here or there that could reflect the area a little bit better,” Ferrarin said.
On utilities, Drunsic and Moore said the field house will connect to town water, but will use existing septic facilities at the park, explaining there is more than sufficient capacity on site. Solar panels mounted on the roof will help power the building, including its LED lighting — which, Drunsic said, accounts for 50 percent of the building’s energy costs.
As for heat, designers considered every heating option — including a geothermal system, which proved too expensive — before settling on four propane heaters equipped with energy pumps.
Speaking to the lack of an indoor swimming pool in the plan, Drunsic said the operational and maintenance costs would have “increased the cost substantially” for users.
There are two or three similar facilities with indoor pools in Vermont, he said. But they were built primarily with private money, and cost from $750 per season for members.
“The newer ones up north are $1,000 a season, and they’re losing money,” Drunsic said.