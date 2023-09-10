MANCHESTER — The Manchester Design Advisory Committee voted against a sign for Aunt Bonnie’s Natural Remedies and Gift Shoppe as proposed by the applicant, owner Vallis Goodermote, at the most recent meeting on Aug. 30.
The board voted on the sign after some discussion that centered largely around the colors in the sign and the logo and being prompted by the applicant to do so.
“I think what I’d like to do, … However the process is to decline the sign, I think that might come with some notes, so then I go to the next committee and talk to them and appeal the decision,” Goodermote said to the board.
Goodermote’s request to have the board vote and to appeal their decision came after about 20 minutes of discussion between the two sides.
The board voted to deny the sign after coming to the conclusion that the specific colors used on the sign and in the logo were not in keeping with the tone of other signs within the historic district.
At the start of the meeting, Goodermote said that she had registered a temporary sign that was mounted on the side of the building, which created some confusion. There was a lack of clarity concerning whether or not that was allowed and the board said they would check on that, but then focused on the larger goal of bringing the sign for Aunt Bonnie’s into compliance and proceeded with the discussion about the application for a permanent mounted sign on the side of the building.
The proposal for the sign would have had “Aunt Bonnie’s” in raised lettering across the top of the logo. The medallion, or logo, with a woman inside it would have also been raised and the letters at the bottom would have been carved into the sign. The background of the proposed sign was white. Goodermote had been before the board in at least two other instances to discuss a sign, the last one being at the meeting on June 7.
When asked by vice chair John Watanabe if the colors had been modified or changed, Goodermote replied that they had added some red and some blue and that they had changed the letters on the Aunt Bonnie’s logo to white so that it was more neutral.
“I guess I still stand with the colors and I think that is further enforced by this afternoon’s email. I don’t know if Peter Merrill’s email was shared with the applicant, but it kind of gives a direction here as to the district and muted colors with a more classic look,” said Watanabe.
The email from Merrill, who is the town’s attorney, was then shared with Goodermote.
Watanabe said that Merrill’s comments also indicated that the sign should be in keeping with the other signs in the area.
The board read some of the guidelines that determine whether or not a sign is in keeping with others in the district. One of the guidelines stated that “signs should fit within and enhance the content and character of a district and should reflect the architecture, history or use of the site in the design.”
The guidelines also provided that “simpler signs with only the minimum necessary amount of information are easier to read and more effective.”
“The signs that are in this district, which is very different than the district that you were in, are a more historic, muted, heritage colors. You’re medallion is not, and this was discussed at the June 7 meeting and I believe at the May meeting,” said board chair Joelle Greenland. “How does that logo, I’m posing the question to you, fit within the historical texture of what the character is of this district?”
Goodermote replied by asking what time period were they trying to get all the signs to fit into. The board referred Goodermote to page 52 of the design guidelines and also to the Manchester Town Plan for the historic district, which focuses on the buildings having an appearance from the 19th century to the early 20th century.
One of the board members said Goodermote’s sign was a lot bolder in color and tone than the other signs in that area, which include The Mountain Goat, Woolmington, Campbell, Bent, & Stasny, P.C. and Union Underground. It was an opinion also shared by Watanabe.
“The colors of the actual sign, logo, background, just the bright red within the outer lines, are not compliant with what I consider to be a muted color,” Watanabe said. “I understand the logic behind it, don’t get me wrong, it certainly grabs your attention, but this is not the district for that. This has been covered multiple meetings now.”
Greenland asked Goodermote if she thought the proposed sign enhanced and fit within the content and character of the district, which were the terms used in the guidelines. Goodermote replied that she did. When Greenland asked how, Goodermote replied, “I don’t think anybody is going to be like ‘Oh my gosh. Manchester has been ruined.’”
The board approved the logo for the window signs and also to be displayed on a sandwich board. Greenland pointed out that the sandwich board is on the sidewalk during business hours. When the business closes, the sandwich board goes away and what’s left is a sign above.
“It needs to meet the historical context because you’re in the historic district,” Greenland said of the potential permanent sign.
Greenland said she had also heard from several people who thought the sign displayed on the sandwich board and windows was “eye jarring.”
Goodermote pushed back on that point, stating that she had heard contrary opinions.
“I’ve have lots of people who can’t believe there is difficulty here in this meeting to get my sign up; to get the logo on the sign,” replied Goodermote. “We have both people.”
The board said they would support the sign if it contained muted colors and a more classic design.
Now that the Design Advisory Committee has the denied the permanent sign as proposed, Goodermote will have to appeal the decision to the Development Review Board.