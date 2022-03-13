DOVER -- Registration is open for the Southern Vermont Economic Summit. This day-long event will be held on Thursday, May 12 at the Grand Summit Resort at Mount Snow in Dover.
Registration can be found at www.SoVermontZone.com/Summit. The theme is “Cultivate Change”.
The 2022 Summit will feature a wide range of topics that are top of mind for southern Vermonters. Workshops and speakers will dive deep into development, refugees, housing, ARPA, and business succession and acceleration.
The summit will feature two guests who bring a different take on revitalizing rural towns. Daniel Herriges will provide two workshops on housing and redevelopment. Herriges serves as senior editor and founding member at Strong Towns, an organization dedicated to revitalizing small and rural communities. Chet Clem, the lunchtime keynote speaker, is president of Lyme Properties. This NH-based company focuses on master planning, permitting, and transformative real estate projects, grounded in a philosophy of community-conscious development. A contributing member of Proud Places and 3rd generation leader of the "Damn It, Do It" movement, Chet was formerly the Editorial Manager at The Onion.
Other highlights will include speakers from Brattleboro’s new refugee resettlement office, the Multicultural Community Center, which is leading regional efforts to welcome people displaced from Afghanistan. With the topic of municipal ARPA funding on everyone’s mind, the Summit will also feature a workshop with Katie Buckley of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, geared to help local towns formulate successful project ideas. Program details are being continuously updated at SoVermontZone.com/Summit.
The Summit is made possible by Summit Sponsors People’s United Bank and Brattleboro Savings and Loan. The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation and Bennington County Regional Commission organize the Summit on behalf of the Southern Vermont Economic Development Zone.
The Summit is part of the Southern Vermont Economy Project which helps build capacity, expertise and resources in the Zone with support from the USDA Rural Community Development Initiative.