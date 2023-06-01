BENNINGTON — The Coggins Auto Group on Thursday announced the sale of its Ford location in Bennington. Oliver Auto Group is the new owner of the dealership at 897 N Bennington Road, adding to the existing Oliver Subaru location in Rutland.
“It’s a bittersweet event,” said Coggins co-owner Mike Coggins. “A lot of hard work went into this store over the last two years.”
He said Coggins Ford experienced unprecedented growth and acceptance by the Bennington community in just 27 months. On Thursday, Coggins described his mood following the sale as melancholy.
“I love Ford, I love what was going on, I love the people,” he said.
He said the company will continue operation of its other two dealerships, adding, “We want Bennington to know Coggins is still here, and we aren’t leaving. Coggins Toyota and Honda are here to stay, and continue with our community involvement and support.”
Jose Oliver, owner of the Oliver Auto Group, said Thursday that he’s pleased to be moving into the Bennington site. He said the dealership’s proximity to the New York and Massachusetts markets — even New Hampshire shoppers coming over via Brattleboro — was a draw.
“We’re going to make it easy to do business with us,” he said. “We’re going to carry more inventory on the price points that customers want for both new and used, extended service, commercial business service ... "
The sale was effective immediately with closing. Oliver said his managing partner remained in Bennington to handle the changeover. Both Oliver and Coggins said some of the staff will stay with the Ford dealership, and some will move to the other Coggins sites.
Coggins said he was not looking to sell; the offer to purchase came as a surprise.
"We were approached and the decision made sense for the group," he said. "This business decision will open more opportunities for the Coggins Auto Group to grow and expand in more ways."
Oliver said a new sign has been ordered for the dealership, now called Oliver Ford. He expects to have a more public opening after the sign is in place and any changes to the dealership are completed.
Asked if he plans any further purchases in Bennington, Oliver replied, “For the time being we’re going to focus on continuing to grow the two stores we have. We love Vermont. We want to stay centralized and local.” He noted that he lives in Londonderry — nearly a midpoint between his two dealerships.
Coggins said his company plans to remain active in the community, sponsoring events like the Halloween Trick or Trunk event.
“It’s way too much fun being part of the town,” he said.