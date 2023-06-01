BENNINGTON — The Coggins Auto Group on Thursday announced the sale of their Ford location in Bennington. Oliver Auto Group are the new owners of the dealership at 897 N Bennington Rd., adding the business to their Oliver Subaru location in Rutland.
“It’s a bittersweet event… A lot of hard work went into this store over the last 2 years," said Mike Coggins in a release.
He said Coggins Ford experienced unprecedented growth and acceptance by the Bennington community in just 27 months.
“We weren’t actively looking to sell the business," he said. "We were approached and the decision made sense for the group. We want Bennington to know Coggins is still here, and we aren’t leaving! Coggins Toyota and Honda are here to stay, and continue with our community involvement and support.
"This business decision will open more opportunities for the Coggins Auto Group to grow and expand in more ways," Mike Coggins said. "We wish Jose Oliver (of the Oliver Auto Group) the best of luck with his new acquisition.”
This story will be updated.