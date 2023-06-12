Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.