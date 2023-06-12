SHAFTSBURY — "We get people in here from all over," said Sue Balutis, standing at one of the two service counter windows inside The Chocolate Barn.
On both sides of the window, behind glass, were stacked trays of chocolate goodies – including peanut butter cups and peanut clusters, Oreo cookie pretzels and orange butter creams.
It was late on a recent Saturday afternoon, and Balutis, the co-owner, was talking to a visitor in the short increments between people coming and going from the store, which is in a converted barn at 5055 Historic Route 7A. Tom Huncharek, her husband and co-owner, was working at the second window and mostly handling requests for ice cream.
Saturdays and Sundays are typically busy days at the shop.
“It’s a very exciting business,” Huncharek said. “We’re still growing.”
Balutis and Huncharek bought The Chocolate Barn in April 2010. They had been living in Connecticut, where he was an industrial chemist and she was a gallery director for a high-end seller of antiques, when they decided to remake their careers and their lives.
The Chocolate Barn was opened in 1976, and the spouses acquired the business from its founder.
“Cindy Gregory taught us pretty much everything,” Balutis recalled. Included in the purchase was the barn property, along with various chocolate molds and other kitchen fixtures, and the seller’s tips, hints and secrets for superb chocolate preparation.
The barn is the only brick-and-mortar location where chocolates and fudges are retailed, but internet sales have become an important segment of the business. Consulting printed order sheets, Balutis discussed the next online purchases that would be dispatched from Shaftsbury.
“A person from Vista, California, is shipping to someone in Provo, Utah,” Balutis said. Another order was for a customer in Northport, on Long Island. A customer from Holly Springs, N.C., was sending the gift of chocolates to a recipient in Canastota, N.Y.
Chocolates are $25 per pound, with a quarter-pound being the minimum order. Fudge is priced at $18 per pound.
Candies and other products made with chocolate are ubiquitous in many types of stores, shops and even vending machines. Balutis was asked why someone would visit the store or make an online purchase when chocolates are so widely available.
“There are different grades of chocolate,” she said. “We use, predominately, either Peter’s Chocolate, which is a high-grade chocolate that was originally a Swiss chocolate, and we also use Callebaut, which is a Belgian chocolate.”
Raw stocks of chocolate are delivered to the store in large blocks.
Ice cream was added in 2013. Huncharek makes it, in 6-pound batches, in a room on the second story of the barn. It is sold under The Chocolate Barn name.
After many summertime shoppers had asked if the store also sold ice cream, Balutis asked her husband to handle the research and development. Huncharek, 63, thought a new product line was a fantastic idea and would allow him to utilize some of the skills he honed in laboratories.
"Making ice cream - there's a lot of chemistry and physics involved," he said. "So, that's where I tend to excel."
Ice cream is sold out of the store - by the scoop in cones or dishes, or by the pint or quart - but also is sold by a number of country stores, inns and restaurants. Wholesale customers buy their ice cream in 3-pound containers.
"It's a unique ice cream. It's just so creamy," said Betty Swartz from Shaftsbury, as she stood inside The Chocolate Barn while a friend ordered two scoops in a dish. "I don't know how they make it, but it's fabulous."
Huncharek said there are no secrets with the ice cream.
"To me, it's rather simple," he said. "It's the quality of the ingredients. It's also the technique in the way you add the ingredients."
Strawberry is one of the more popular flavors, according to Huncharek, but he only adds fresh fruit to his ice creams - which means strawberry is only available for sale during certain times of the year.
Chocolate ice cream typically sells out so quickly that the flavor is not added to the offerings whiteboard on a wall in the store, Huncharek said. He creates his batches using a different process than many mass-produced chocolate ice creams.
"Most manufacturers will use cocoa powder in hot water and add it to the cream," he said. "I actually melt the Belgian chocolate into the cream, so you've got the butter fat.”
Strawberries and other fruits used in the ice creams are sourced from Clear Brook Farm, an organic agriculture operation that is across the street from The Chocolate Barn.
Daniel and Cathy Daigneault, spouses formerly of Arlington but now living in Berlin, N.Y., were back in the area to run some errands. They left the store with a selection of assorted chocolates and a pint of ice cream.
“I remembered this place has really good choices,” Cathy Daigneault said, walking out. “So, I’m like, you know what, let’s stop by. And I got a little bit of everything.”
“We have never advertised the ice cream,” Huncharek said. “It’s all word of mouth, and quite frankly, we’re very proud of that.”
Balutis said that she and Huncharek had added a little more chocolate to the sales floor compared to the previous owner, and had reduced the inventory of antiques, but the place remains recognizable to veteran customers. After all, she said, they did not buy a failing business.
“People were used to The Chocolate Barn as a shopping experience,” Balutis said. “We didn’t really change a whole lot.”
The owners and sole employees had no more time for talking, because a group of five people entered the shop and approached the windows. They began ordering scoops of ice cream and chocolates by the pound. They had emerged from a pea-colored Subaru Outback. The license plate on the back of the car was issued by the District of Columbia.