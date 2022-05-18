BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce will dedicate the Chamber Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. The community is invited to join.
The Park, built through a donation in 2019 by Art and Kathy Whitman, replaced a dilapidated welcome kiosk and overgrown garden in front and on the side of the Chamber of Commerce at 100 Veterans Memorial Drive in Bennington.
“Through the generous donation of a Chamber family, the Whitmans, we were able to revitalize this spot on the side of the Chamber building,” explains Matt Harrington, executive director of the Chamber. "It is an absolute treasure of the Chamber.”
The Park was designed by Wynn’s Landscape + Design Co with the assistance of architect Michael Baker. It features new grass surrounding a maple tree and a split rail fence on the outer edge of the Chamber property. The Park itself is surrounded by flower beds and a half pergola fence on the north side which holds a large artistic art palette from the Chamber’s Bennington Palette Festival in 2006.
Within the Park is a circular patio and two benches. On the east side of the circular patio stands a marble memorial. On that memorial are the names of Chamber Champions who have passed, including former president of the board and Garlic Fest producer Lindy Lynch, former board officer Tom Bluto, former employee and volunteer Gay Baker, and former executive director Mike Williams.
After the park was built the Bennington Lions Club and the Bennington Rotary donated sitting picnic tables, four in all, to encourage enjoyment of the space. Additionally, the Chamber set up a fund through the Town of Bennington to keep the Park well kept.
The Chamber invites the community to join them on Wednesday where there will be a dedication and ribbon cutting for the Park. Light food and refreshments will be available and networking afterwards is encouraged. The ceremony and gathering will conclude at 7 p.m. To RSVP email matt@swvtchamber.com or visit business.bennington.com/events/details/chamber-memorial-park-ribbon-cutting-2177.