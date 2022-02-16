More than 80 percent of businesses and organizations in Southwestern Vermont polled recently indicated they were either optimistic or very optimistic about their business in the coming year.
The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce polled its membership Tuesday, asking about their optimism for the New Year. Eighty-five percent indicated they are feeling good. Over 60 business owners and nonprofit organizations participated.
“I was actually quite surprised,” said Matt Harrington, executive director of the chamber, in a statement announcing the poll results. “There’s been so much doom and gloom over the past few years and most recently with the omicron spike, supply chain and staffing issues, I thought our businesses would be slightly more pessimistic. Fortunately, we’ve have some terrific small business owners and they are generally excited about the New Year.”
How the poll numbers break down:
How optimistic are you for your business in 2022?
- 64 percent indicated "optimistic"
- 21 percent indicated "really optimistic"
- 15 percent indicated "in between not optimistic and optimistic"
- 0 percent indicated "not really optimistic" and "not optimistic at all"
How optimistic are you about Vermont's economy in 2022?
- 56 percent indicated "optimistic"
- 3 percent indicated "really optimistic"
- 31 percent indicated "in between not optimistic and optimistic"
- 10 percent indicated "not really optimistic"
- 0 percent indicated "not optimistic at all"
What are the top issues that are impacting your business success right now?
- 36 percent indicated "workforce issues (hiring, staffing, housing, child care)"
- 21 percent indicated "COVID pandemic"
- 15 percent indicated "general business climate in the area"
- 11 percent indicate "other," which included supply chain, climate change and low inventory
- 8 percent indicated "demographic challenges in the region"
- 8 percent indicated "financial limitations"
- 8 percent indicated "looming recession"
- 8 percent indicated "new start up; growing pains"
Rounding out the bottom half of the issues included "locating customers," "permitting," "governmental requirements," "business location" and "thin margins that impact."
On a letter grade scale of A to F, how do you feel your business or organization is doing in terms of current financial health?
- 13 percent indicated A (excellent)
- 12 percent indicated A- (really good)
- 43 percent indicated B (successful)
- 11 percent indicated B- (temporarily successful)
- 18 percent indicated C (ups and downs)
- 3 percent indicated C- (more downs than ups)
- 0 percent indicated D, D- or F (closure imminent)
Do you feel that your business or organization is doing financially better or worse than it was 1 year ago at this time (2021)?
- 57 percent indicated "better"
- 33 percent indicated "same"
- 7 percent indicated "worse"
- 3 percent indicated it was their first year open
Do you feel that in general Southwestern Vermont is still a good place to have a business/organization?
- 97 percent indicated "yes"
- 3 percent indicated "no"
Harrington said, “Perhaps most impressive to me and the leaders in the region is how optimistic businesses are about doing business in Southwestern Vermont. Ninety seven percent of participants indicated that, despite the pandemic and challenges of running a business, they still believe that this region is a great place to have a business.”
The chamber promotes, leads and advocates a unified effort, on behalf of its members, to maintain and improve a healthy business climate and rewarding quality of life for the entire Shires of Southwestern Vermont.