MANCHESTER — These three visitors to Manchester weren't just passing through on Friday. They're considering making Vermont their new home.
The Manchester Community Library hosted a presentation for Vermont’s “Stay to Stay Weekends” program, which drew in the three prospective residents of the Green Mountain State to hear more.
Representatives from the Manchester Business Association, Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Vermont Department of Labor were there to provide the potential future Vermonters with information on the state’s economy, housing, leisure activities and much more.
Also present in the meeting to offer his perspective was Ed Surjan, the library’s new executive director, who just went through the process of relocating here from Connecticut.
Stay to Stay, shorthand for “Stay for a weekend, stay for a lifetime,” was an initiative first launched in 2018 by Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing as a way to attract more people to the Green Mountain State. The weekend visits serve not only as a means of gathering information for those interested in relocating, but perhaps even more important, as a way for them to network and make friends before the big commitment to move.
“It’s like being in a baseball game, and you’re starting in the fifth inning by the time you’re done with us,” said Erika Floriani, membership director for the chamber, “because you’ve now met the stakeholders in the community.”
John Burnham, executive director for the Manchester Business Association, took the attendees through a thorough slideshow that highlighted everything that Vermont had to offer, including a month-by-month rundown of special events.
After Burnham was Wendy Morse, Southwest Vermont regional manager for the Department of Labor. While some discussion during the function hovered around challenges with finding housing, Morse made it very clear that finding work in Vermont would not be as difficult. Morse cited that vermontjoblink.com (a Vermont-specific job service available to employers and job seekers) has about 19,000 job openings, and that there are only about 7,200 unemployed Vermonters.
“That’s more than two job openings per unemployed individual,” Morse said.
When Jordin and Jada Maul, currently of Boise, Idaho, explained that they were a chef and an esthetician, respectively, Morse’s colleague, Margaret Place said, “Oh, I can already think of about 100 places who can use you.”
The Mauls don’t have much of a connection to the area and have never visited before, but they already seem sold on Vermont. They are saving up to hopefully move here within the next six months.
“We started looking for houses in Idaho and realized it was a lot (of money) for not very much,” said Jada Maul. “So we just started looking at Vermont, and then we found the program online.”
“We were looking online for places to move in the Northeast … Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont,” added Jordin Maul. “Vermont seems really nice for us.”
Matt Harrington, executive director of the regional chamber, has partnered with the Department of Labor to keep Bennington County active with the Stay to Stay program.
Harrington was able to host families in the Bennington area over Memorial Day weekend for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19, and was organizing similar virtual events on Zoom prior to that.
Harrington has gotten positive feedback from visitors through the program, but has had difficulty getting the word out, especially now that federal COVID relief funds have dried up. Harrington said that, in addition to attracting new Vermonters, he wants to emphasize retention of those that are already in the area through networking organizations, like the Shires Young Professionals.
“At this point, the chamber is focusing on wrapping up the ‘22 year of relocation programs and assistance,” Harrington said afterthe presentations. “We’ll be assessing what worked, what didn’t and where we need to put our focus in 2023 with our various partners. For us, the goal is in assisting our members with a viable and healthy workforce in Bennington County.”